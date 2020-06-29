Anyone experiencing an outage with planB/ICONZ ? Called and got put to overflow, said theyd look into it..... then someone else called and got same thing. Their Twitter accounts not been touched forever so cant find out anything that way either.
Anyone experiencing an outage with planB/ICONZ ? Called and got put to overflow, said theyd look into it..... then someone else called and got same thing. Their Twitter accounts not been touched forever so cant find out anything that way either.
XPD^ / DemiseNZ
Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.