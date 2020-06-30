Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandBest Fibre Provider


5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#272535 30-Jun-2020 12:25
I’m looking to find what fibre provider will be the best for me

I’ve browsed these forums but kinda just ended back in square one again

Wasn’t really greatly to worried until I had a bad experience with MyRepublic, which was just non stop issues and speeds were always well off.

Use quite a lot of internet with Online gaming and streaming so looking for a provider that has a good stable connection etc, and is good for gaming.

Tossing up between a couple at the moment 2 Degrees, orcon, spark and slingshot.

Used the Glimp website and they were saying that the best connection I get is with orcon, but I wasn’t fully sold and they seems way to keen to just sign me up to orcon on the spot.

Looking to get a 900/500 plan, know that 2 degrees and spark are going to be more costly are they worth it, or will I be able to be just as well off with orcon or slingshot?

6488 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2515007 30-Jun-2020 12:27
+1 for 2degrees avoid MR like anything

527 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2515008 30-Jun-2020 12:28
if you have a 2degreees mobile go with 2degrees, if you want the cheapest max go with voyager, if you want 100 up&down go with bigpipe

 

all 3 providers have great geekzone folk on here

 
 
 
 




5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2515009 30-Jun-2020 12:29
What would be the benefit of choosing them over orcon?

Also is there anyway to really know what provider has the best connection to my address?

Kinda looking ahead, as I have been told it can take 2-3 months to install fibre and as I’m building that will be the case

6488 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2515011 30-Jun-2020 12:32
Just pick on you want to go with or this could go around in circles, The fibre install time has zero to do with the ISP you pick!

 

I suggest you pick one and get a fibre install request done ASAP or it will take even longer

 

If you pick any of the main Fibre retailers you will have a good stable connection



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2515012 30-Jun-2020 12:34
Yeah I get that, just been put off by the bad experience I had with MyRepublic, and don’t want that again

6488 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2515019 30-Jun-2020 12:43
Stevecad: Yeah I get that, just been put off by the bad experience I had with MyRepublic, and don’t want that again

 

That is just the way My Republic rolls

xpd

Budget Gamer
10592 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2515020 30-Jun-2020 12:43
Can highly recommend both Voyager and Bigpipe - havent been on 2D myself so cant comment :)




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter

 

My TradeMe Goodies

 

Disclaimer - It wasn't me, the dog ate my keyboard, my account was hacked, I was drunk, ALIENS.

 
 
 
 


16071 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2515021 30-Jun-2020 12:46
I've been with 2degrees fibre for years, happy with their performance, routing, service, and pricing.

963 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2515025 30-Jun-2020 13:03
Do you have any specific requirements? Like wanting fixed IPv4 or IPv6 addresses? Do you need an ISP that doesn't use CGNAT? Or do you want to bundle your fibre plan with mobile bill to get extra discounts?

 

I'm with Voyager and highly recommend them, especially if you're wanting to get a fixed IPv4 or IPv6 address. They also appear to peer with all the important providers and have great performance to Sydney.



5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2515032 30-Jun-2020 13:08
Just generally looking ideally for a provider that will be solid with good connections and low ping etc.

Honestly wouldn’t have worried me at all before but, got stuck in a 12 month contract with Myrepublic and it was so painful

Felt like they said they were this and that but they were just hard to deal with and connections always seems to be a lot slower

6488 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2515035 30-Jun-2020 13:16
Put some ISP names into a hat and pick one!

 

2degrees also offer fantastic support here on Geekzone from real staff that know what they are talking about and doing

