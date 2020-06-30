I’m looking to find what fibre provider will be the best for me



I’ve browsed these forums but kinda just ended back in square one again



Wasn’t really greatly to worried until I had a bad experience with MyRepublic, which was just non stop issues and speeds were always well off.



Use quite a lot of internet with Online gaming and streaming so looking for a provider that has a good stable connection etc, and is good for gaming.



Tossing up between a couple at the moment 2 Degrees, orcon, spark and slingshot.



Used the Glimp website and they were saying that the best connection I get is with orcon, but I wasn’t fully sold and they seems way to keen to just sign me up to orcon on the spot.



Looking to get a 900/500 plan, know that 2 degrees and spark are going to be more costly are they worth it, or will I be able to be just as well off with orcon or slingshot?