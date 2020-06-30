I’ve browsed these forums but kinda just ended back in square one again
Wasn’t really greatly to worried until I had a bad experience with MyRepublic, which was just non stop issues and speeds were always well off.
Use quite a lot of internet with Online gaming and streaming so looking for a provider that has a good stable connection etc, and is good for gaming.
Tossing up between a couple at the moment 2 Degrees, orcon, spark and slingshot.
Used the Glimp website and they were saying that the best connection I get is with orcon, but I wasn’t fully sold and they seems way to keen to just sign me up to orcon on the spot.
Looking to get a 900/500 plan, know that 2 degrees and spark are going to be more costly are they worth it, or will I be able to be just as well off with orcon or slingshot?