I own a MiktoTik Switch which can run RouterOS or SwitchOS it is a CRS309-1G-8S+IN it has 1 x 10/100/1000Mb Ethernet port inbuilt and 10 SFP cages four of which currently have S+RJ10+ Mikrotik fiber ports for OM3 and 2 of which have 10Gb SFP to 10Gb Ethernet converters.

Not knowing much about ONT's ( Optical Network Terminals ) I was wanting to ask if this device can actually operate as an ONT or is there something more to an ONT that just a fiber to Ethernet media converter? I.E it does some sort of protocol conversion in it's innards.

If someone in the know could answer this I would be very interested in knowing, I will be using the MicroTik either way but all of my main equipment is all QDR IPoIB at 56Gb.

Cheers in advance.