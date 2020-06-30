Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
This is possibly a stupid question but...


#272544 30-Jun-2020 20:37
I own a MiktoTik Switch which can run RouterOS or SwitchOS it is a CRS309-1G-8S+IN it has 1 x 10/100/1000Mb Ethernet port inbuilt and 10 SFP cages four of which currently have S+RJ10+ Mikrotik fiber ports for OM3 and 2 of which have 10Gb SFP to 10Gb Ethernet converters.

 

Not knowing much about ONT's ( Optical Network Terminals ) I was wanting to ask if this device can actually operate as an ONT or is there something more to an ONT that just a fiber to Ethernet media converter? I.E it does some sort of protocol conversion in it's innards.

 

If someone in the know could answer this I would be very interested in knowing, I will be using the MicroTik either way but all of my main equipment is all QDR IPoIB at 56Gb.

 

 

 

Cheers in advance.

 

 

  #2515320 30-Jun-2020 20:38
at the moment the LFC's dont allow this.

 

 

 

it may come in the future though

  #2515323 30-Jun-2020 20:42
Definite NO if your LFC is Chorus - it is 100% technically possible with a GPON SFP module, but as far as I know Chorus won't supply you with technical support nor the GPON registration ID that needs to be programmed into the SFP module in order for the OLT on the other end to authenticate with it. Residential connections are usually Bitstream 2/2a and require use of the supplied Chorus ONT.

 

 

 

I think Bitstream 3/3a for business use might allow customers to use their own SFP/GPON hardware but I'm sure someone from Chorus on here can chime in to confirm that

 
 
 
 


  #2515326 30-Jun-2020 20:49
You won't get great routing performance from the CRS309 either, especially if you need a PPPoE connection.

  #2515347 30-Jun-2020 21:12
RunningMan:

You won't get great routing performance from the CRS309 either, especially if you need a PPPoE connection.



What this guy said

