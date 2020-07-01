Hey all.

Been a Spark customer for nearly 20 years - landline / mobiles / broadband. Looking to move to fibre from VDSL - have read the guides and seen the general feedback about providers on various posts in this forum.

Would be happy to stay with Spark but somewhat surprised after asking that there is no loyalty discounts etc given offers available elsewhere. Their monthly pricing looks ok but the other options I'm looking at (Skinny / Bigpipe) are offering 2 or 3 months free which is over $200.

Anyone had any success recently with getting any kind of discount off Spark? I'd be looking at Unplan Netflix Fibre 100 (i.e. Netflix bundle) but would always be on the top tier for usage - so $98 / month

I will also lose my existing "bundle up" $10 monthly discount as apparently this is only available for copper services - seems crazy that there's a financial incentive to remain on copper.

Any advice appreciated - just want to check I have the full picture before I bite the bullet and pick a provider.

One side question - I have a Unifi Dream Machine (not Pro version) - I can just connect that direct to the ONT right? No *technical* need to use ISP router? (I know depending on provider I may need to be required to connect their own if I ever need support).

Cheers.