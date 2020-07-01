Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNo "sweeteners" for Spark?


32 posts

Geek


#272554 1-Jul-2020 11:34
Send private message quote this post

Hey all.

 

Been a Spark customer for nearly 20 years - landline / mobiles / broadband. Looking to move to fibre from VDSL - have read the guides and seen the general feedback about providers on various posts in this forum.

 

Would be happy to stay with Spark but somewhat surprised after asking that there is no loyalty discounts etc given offers available elsewhere. Their monthly pricing looks ok but the other options I'm looking at (Skinny / Bigpipe) are offering 2 or 3 months free which is over $200. 

 

Anyone had any success recently with getting any kind of discount off Spark? I'd be looking at Unplan Netflix Fibre 100 (i.e. Netflix bundle) but would always be on the top tier for usage - so $98 / month

 

I will also lose my existing "bundle up" $10 monthly discount as apparently this is only available for copper services - seems crazy that there's a financial incentive to remain on copper.

 

Any advice appreciated - just want to check I have the full picture before I bite the bullet and pick a provider.

 

One side question - I have a Unifi Dream Machine (not Pro version) - I can just connect that direct to the ONT right? No *technical* need to use ISP router? (I know depending on provider I may need to be required to connect their own if I ever need support).

 

Cheers.

 

 

Create new topic
6494 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2515614 1-Jul-2020 11:40
Send private message quote this post

Skinny / Bigpipe is basically SparkNZ anyway

4697 posts

Uber Geek


  #2515616 1-Jul-2020 12:02
Send private message quote this post

Voyager seem to be one of the better ISP's. 

 

Spark have a less than ideal peering arrangement. Apologies if this is not the case, just what has been said on GZ previously. 

 

It is discussed here...

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=242084

 

Although, the average user wouldn't notice. 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


6494 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2515618 1-Jul-2020 12:07
Send private message quote this post

surfisup1000:

 

Voyager seem to be one of the better ISP's. 

 

Spark have a less than ideal peering arrangement. Apologies if this is not the case, just what has been said on GZ previously. 

 

It is discussed here...

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=242084

 

Although, the average user wouldn't notice. 

 

 

@surfisup1000 correct about the peering but Joe Average should not notice any difference 

240 posts

Master Geek


  #2515620 1-Jul-2020 12:14
Send private message quote this post

Chuckman:

 

I will also lose my existing "bundle up" $10 monthly discount as apparently this is only available for copper services - seems crazy that there's a financial incentive to remain on copper.

 

 

 

 

I'm not sure that you will. I'm on the unplan entertainment fibre plan combined with a pay monthly mobile plan and I get the $10 discount. You should check/confirm though if you do sign up with spark.

'That VDSL Cat'
12309 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2515628 1-Jul-2020 12:41
Send private message quote this post

Blurtie:

 

Chuckman:

 

I will also lose my existing "bundle up" $10 monthly discount as apparently this is only available for copper services - seems crazy that there's a financial incentive to remain on copper.

 

 

 

 

I'm not sure that you will. I'm on the unplan entertainment fibre plan combined with a pay monthly mobile plan and I get the $10 discount. You should check/confirm though if you do sign up with spark.

 

 

as part of unplan, credits were removed.

 

Legacy Bundle up will drop moving to unplan.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Hewlett Packard Enterprise introduces new HPE GreenLake cloud services
Posted 24-Jun-2020 08:07

New cloud data protection services from Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:58

Hewlett Packard Enterprise unveils HPE Ezmeral, new software portfolio and brand
Posted 24-Jun-2020 07:10

Apple reveals new developer technologies to foster the next generation of apps
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:30

Poly introduces solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms
Posted 23-Jun-2020 15:14

Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations
Posted 23-Jun-2020 09:17

Lenovo brings Linux certification to ThinkPad and ThinkStation Workstation portfolio
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:56

Apple introduces new features for iPhone iOS14 and iPadOS 14
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:28

Apple announces Mac transition to Apple silicon
Posted 23-Jun-2020 08:18

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.