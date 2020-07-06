Hi there 😀

I need to change my broadband, and was wondering which one I should go for. I am looking for a stable and fast internet. I am currently looking at Spark, Vodafone, Orcon and 2 Degrees.

Vodafone have good deal, but heard that their service/ broadband is not the best. It seems that Spark is the best broadband, based on other post. Heard alright comments about Orcon. Also, heard 2 Degree is pretty good too. Which one should I go for and why? Customer service is not that important for me, instead a stable/ consistent fast internet.

Also, I am curious if the 900mb speed option is really 'better' than 100mb rate. It the faster option really noticeable in everyday usage? Our internet use is mostly videos online and occasional gaming. We have around 6-7 devices connected to the router. Will the 900mb speed provide an improvement?

Thank you!