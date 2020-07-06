Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandBROADBAND? and SPEED?


1 post

Wannabe Geek


#272624 6-Jul-2020 14:21
Hi there 😀

 

I need to change my broadband, and was wondering which one I should go for. I am looking for a stable and fast internet. I am currently looking at Spark, Vodafone, Orcon and 2 Degrees. 

 

Vodafone have good deal, but heard that their service/ broadband is not the best. It seems that Spark is the best broadband, based on other post. Heard alright comments about Orcon. Also, heard 2 Degree is pretty good too. Which one should I go for and why? Customer service is not that important for me, instead a stable/ consistent fast internet. 

 

 

 

Also, I am curious if the 900mb speed option is really 'better' than 100mb rate. It the faster option really noticeable in everyday usage? Our internet use is mostly videos online and occasional gaming. We have around 6-7 devices connected to the router. Will the 900mb speed provide an improvement? 

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you!

543 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2518009 6-Jul-2020 14:43
There is about 2 times a year where I download large ISOs where I "wish" I had more than 100mbps 99.99999999999999% of the time 100mbps is ample for a household 3 hungry streamers

'That VDSL Cat'
12324 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2518016 6-Jul-2020 15:07
nztim:

 

There is about 2 times a year where I download large ISOs where I "wish" I had more than 100mbps 99.99999999999999% of the time 100mbps is ample for a household 3 hungry streamers

 

 

There are definate perks from not having to wait for a large download!

 

i couldn't drop down to 100mbit, that's higher than my average utilization ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 


16089 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2518017 6-Jul-2020 15:07
I've been with 2degrees fiber for years. The performance, routing, and customer service are all excellent, rarely if ever have any problems. Not sure what the prices are like compared with others, but I think they're good value.

 

I have 100Mbps down and 20Mbps up. That's sufficient for me doing online backups of standard volumes of data, one or two HD streams at a time max, that sort of thing. The extra $10 or $20 a month would't bother me if it helped but I just don't need it. For example, I might upload 1TB of backups to AWS S3 Glacier Deep Archive if I decide to go all in with online backups of high res photos and videos, it might take a week, but that's a pretty rare thing for me to do and the software will just run when the PC is on.

