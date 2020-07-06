I spotted these cables across a footpath and decided to have a closer look...

Upon closer inspection, I suspected it was UFB cables... Three of them...

Also the cables goes into a Telecom pit...

Where does the cables go, I wondered? Up the side of the road! Exposed to elements...

Walked a good 25m up the road to see where the mess terminated...

Upon seeing this helpful gadget I did wonder if this was actually a temp install. Note only two cables actually made its way this far...

I have no clue what this unterminated cable is for...

And to make this worse... I looked on Street View and it seems this arrangement has been in place since Dec 2019.

It was much tidier then, but it only takes weather events like Auckland has had over the last couple of days to stuff it up.

Surely this is well below Chorus standards? I did wonder if it was only supposed to be a quick fix type of thing to be followed up by a proper fix but the fact (as shown by Street View) it's been in place for for at least half a year suggests otherwise?

I have reported this to Chorus prior to posting this.