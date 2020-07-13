Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Change in behaviour of Speedtest.net download testing.


4432 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#272744 13-Jul-2020 15:27
Recently Ookla advised of an upcoming change to their web and app based Speedtests in that the test would by default run the test using threads to multiple servers at once. This is positioned as a move to make testing higher speed accesses more accurate, but it also makes determining where there are problems (if there are) confusing if you expected your speedtest.net test to run to the server it states. (If you manually select a server it seems to run to just that server)

 

This is what it looks like from the browser

 

 

You can see it's chosen 3 other servers to use. Here's what it looks like in Resmon

 

 

Note that as well as choosing 3 of the Spark servers, it's added in a server from ACSdata.

 

This is going to make things harder to troubleshoot unless you manually select the server.

 

To make things more confusing, the single/multi selector at the bottom is not a way to change this. It restricts the speedtest to a single thread, not a single server.

 

Takeaways - Ookla has again changed how they measure things - results from a few weeks ago are now not necessarily comparable to tests run today, and if you're trying to track down a problem, MAKE SURE you manually select a server.

 

Advanced Takeaway - Run Resmon at the same time to verify only a single connected endpoint.

 

Favourite Takeaways - Thai.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

1596 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2522259 13-Jul-2020 16:30
I can see this assisting the average speeds of all providers that peer but for those who don't it'll bring their averages down







4432 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2522261 13-Jul-2020 16:34
I don't see that as a risk at all in practise. If you note from my screenshot above I was assigned 3 Spark servers before it chose an offnet server. This means that Ookla are using a different algorithm to determine what servers to use than their normal '5 closest and pick the lowest latency' ... Spark has speedtest servers in Auckland, Wellington and Chch and it managed to get them all.

 

I really don't think the results will be negatively impacted - my concern is that the results when not expected may be harder to understand.

 

Cheers - N




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

 
 
 
 


411 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Trustpower

  #2522306 13-Jul-2020 16:48
Testing from one of our connections I get 1 Trustpower, 1 Vocus, 1 MyRepublic and 1 Worldnet Server which is interesting. 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

'That VDSL Cat'
12356 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2522307 13-Jul-2020 16:49
Testing from here it runs against 4 servers. (Stuff, ACS, Myrepublic and Spark)

 

 

 

However, it never Actually indicates anywhere in the result it's done that.

 

When you look at the result link there is no indication at all for it too, which would make diagnosing really hard.

 

 

 

 

 

On average i see this as beneifical, but in conditions you want to test directly i forsee issues...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

411 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Trustpower

  #2522319 13-Jul-2020 17:16
hio77:

 

On average i see this as beneifical, but in conditions you want to test directly i forsee issues...

 

 

Trying to force us all to purchase speedtest custom's if you want to test directly? 😛 /s 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

'That VDSL Cat'
12356 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2522320 13-Jul-2020 17:19
taneb1:

 

hio77:

 

On average i see this as beneifical, but in conditions you want to test directly i forsee issues...

 

 

Trying to force us all to purchase speedtest custom's if you want to test directly? 😛 /s 

 

 

customurl's are so last year~




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

