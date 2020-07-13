Recently Ookla advised of an upcoming change to their web and app based Speedtests in that the test would by default run the test using threads to multiple servers at once. This is positioned as a move to make testing higher speed accesses more accurate, but it also makes determining where there are problems (if there are) confusing if you expected your speedtest.net test to run to the server it states. (If you manually select a server it seems to run to just that server)

This is what it looks like from the browser

You can see it's chosen 3 other servers to use. Here's what it looks like in Resmon

Note that as well as choosing 3 of the Spark servers, it's added in a server from ACSdata.

This is going to make things harder to troubleshoot unless you manually select the server.

To make things more confusing, the single/multi selector at the bottom is not a way to change this. It restricts the speedtest to a single thread, not a single server.

Takeaways - Ookla has again changed how they measure things - results from a few weeks ago are now not necessarily comparable to tests run today, and if you're trying to track down a problem, MAKE SURE you manually select a server.

Advanced Takeaway - Run Resmon at the same time to verify only a single connected endpoint.

Favourite Takeaways - Thai.

Cheers - N