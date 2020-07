I'm currently on Bigpipe, and planning to move house.

My 2 biggest bugbears are lack of IPv6 and inconsistent routing.

Latency is good, but they seem to route through a various number of hops, before it gets to a NZ destination. And doesn't seem to go via the peering exchanges.

Apparently Spark doesn't use peering and they stopped using IPv6 on Bigpipe a couple years back

Any recommendations on good ISPs, that fit the bill