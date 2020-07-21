Hi all

Posting to you from my NEW fibre connection :) Thanks to Chorus on here (Richard) for all his help.

I signed up on 100/20 over a year ago to trigger the install but tomorrow I will be upgrading to 900/450. I have the supplied ONT and modem from Spark all set up. I am using Cat 5e cables and I am connecting using a Gb NIC on my pc, however it is only "connecting" at 100mbs per second (attached) to the modem itself on my LAN.

Is there a setting I need to change somewhere to trigger the 1Gb connection speed between my PC and Modem LAN port?