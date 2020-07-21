Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New fibre connection - LAN only 100mb


Geek


#272863 21-Jul-2020 10:54
Hi all

 

Posting to you from my NEW fibre connection :) Thanks to Chorus on here (Richard) for all his help.

 

I signed up on 100/20 over a year ago to trigger the install but tomorrow I will be upgrading to 900/450. I have the supplied ONT and modem from Spark all set up. I am using Cat 5e cables and I am connecting using a Gb NIC on my pc, however it is only "connecting" at 100mbs per second (attached) to the modem itself on my LAN. 

 

Is there a setting I need to change somewhere to trigger the 1Gb connection speed between my PC and Modem LAN port?

 

 

 

 1 | 2
1629 posts

Uber Geek


  #2526420 21-Jul-2020 10:59
Look inside the settings of your network card driver.

 

Try a new cable too.

'That VDSL Cat'
12390 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2526421 21-Jul-2020 10:59
few things to check.

 

1. Your ethernet card is capable of gbit

 

2. Your ethernet Cable is not limited (eg 2 pair cable)

 

3. Your modem has gbit ports.

 

 

 

even at 100mbit, you would have been losing out on about 5% preformance.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 
 
 
 


Banana?
4992 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2526424 21-Jul-2020 11:00
If you connect directly to the ONT, do you get a 100Mbps connection speed in that same window? (even if you don't actually connect to the internet, just want to see what your PC reports the connection speed as).

 

If so, I'd say there is an issue with the drivers for your NIC, or it isn't actually a Gbps NIC. You should try a new cable as well, as if the cable has a bad pair, it won't work at full Gb.

585 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2526425 21-Jul-2020 11:03
hio77:

 

2. Your ethernet Cable is not limited (eg 2 pair cable)

 

 

This is #1 most likely thing



13 posts

Geek


  #2526427 21-Jul-2020 11:08
hio77:

 

few things to check.

 

1. Your ethernet card is capable of gbit

 

2. Your ethernet Cable is not limited (eg 2 pair cable)

 

3. Your modem has gbit ports.

 

 

 

even at 100mbit, you would have been losing out on about 5% preformance.

 

 

 

 

Hey hio77

 

My Ethernet card is Realtek® 8111H, so thats a tick.

 

All cables are Cat 5e 4pair... ONT to wall, wall to comms cab, comms cab to modem, modem to my socket, wall socket to my pc.

 

The modem supplied by Spark claims Gigabit ports as well 

 

 

 

Only reason I care is tomorrow my connection is getting changed to 900/450

 


What else to look at here? Drivers for the NIC?

 

 

 

**** EDIT**** I've forced 1gb duplex in the NIC drivers, it still connects but only does 100mbs when reconnecting...
Cheers

305 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2526428 21-Jul-2020 11:12
Including all the cables in the wall?

7631 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2526429 21-Jul-2020 11:12
Hi, can you bypass all your house wiring as a test, ie plug the computer into the modem directly via a fully wired cat5e/6 cable

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 




13 posts

Geek


  #2526439 21-Jul-2020 11:23
cyril7:

 

Hi, can you bypass all your house wiring as a test, ie plug the computer into the modem directly via a fully wired cat5e/6 cable

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

HI Cyril, I have just done that now, I've got a laptop with a Gb NIC, in the comms cab and connected directly to the modem and it connects straight away at 1gbs, I've tried all the patch cables and the laptop connects right away at 1Gb. 

 


I took the USB nic adapter and plugged it in over at my PC and it connects at 100mb... 

 


So that means the wires in my house even though the cables state CAT5e 4pair arent up for the task?

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2526442 21-Jul-2020 11:28
One last thing you could try is to connect the laptop directly to the PC and see if it comes up at 1Gbps, just to be 100% sure.

 

But sounds like you have a wiring issue. Could be the termination on either ends (which would be relatively easy to fix), or could be a broken wire in the middle of the cable (which would require you to replace the cabling).

968 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2526446 21-Jul-2020 11:30
Pretty much. Who installed it? Contact them and get them to investigate and rework it, as it's clearly not working. If you have access to a basic tester, slap that on and you might find not all the wiring is continuous, and you might have one or multiple wires not making it all the way.

 

The simplest, least expensive solution that doesn't involve third parties is to do some research, get some tools, and rework it all yourself. The simplest solution is to get someone who's a qualified Data Tech to come and rework it, and be prepared to be stung for it.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

23415 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2526448 21-Jul-2020 11:31
Chances are it's a sparkys work and terminated wrong or they have split out the pairs. Take the wall socket off and have a look at the workmanship.




Richard rich.ms



13 posts

Geek


  #2526449 21-Jul-2020 11:33
Ok team, thank you all for your help. I have now tested my laptop all over the house and using all the cables etc and when plugged in using all available cables in the comms cab it connects at 1gbs yet going to a port elsewhere it connects at 100mbs so yeah, either a broken wire or not pinned correctly... Time to call someone that knows what they are doing :)

 

Thank you all again.

7631 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2526454 21-Jul-2020 11:36
Maybe post some close up photos of the patch panel and a couple of the rear of the wall sockets so we can clearly see the state of the terminations.

 

Cyril

585 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2526455 21-Jul-2020 11:37
waitingforfiber:

 

Ok team, thank you all for your help. I have now tested my laptop all over the house and using all the cables etc and when plugged in using all available cables in the comms cab it connects at 1gbs yet going to a port elsewhere it connects at 100mbs so yeah, either a broken wire or not pinned correctly... Time to call someone that knows what they are doing :)

 

Thank you all again.

 

 

Wellington Area?

 

 

1066 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2526458 21-Jul-2020 11:40
As a first step... Take your modem to alongside your computer and connect with a short 4 pair Cat5e cable Lan to Lan.

 

Your Ethernet status on your computer should show 1Gbps.

 

If that turns out to be ok then you need to solve the issue with the rest of your Lan wiring or possibly your modem, NIC or cable.

 

Edit... While I was typing you appear have located the issue.... All the best :-)

 

 




Gordy

