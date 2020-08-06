Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
UFB hits more than one million connections


#273132 6-Aug-2020 09:42
Press release:

 

 

The Minister for Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media has congratulated the Ultra-fast Broadband (UFB) programme on its major milestone of connecting more than 1 million New Zealand households and businesses to UFB.

 

“This milestone has been 10 years in the making and demonstrates the popularity of the UFB network.

 

“Uptake on the network is now at 58.9 per cent, which significantly exceeds expectations back when the UFB programme was first developed,” Minister Kris Faafoi said.

 

The UFB network is futureproof. It has not experienced any capacity constraints and performed extremely well during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

 

Chorus and other providers reported record levels of online activity. But, despite that increase, the latest report from the Commerce Commission’s independent testing partner, SamKnows, showed that fibre plans continued to perform well. Average download speeds were not affected by the peak in demand as large numbers of New Zealand worked, studied, shopped, and accessed entertainment online.

 

“Where it is available, UFB represents the ‘gold standard’ for internet connectivity,” Kris Faafoi said.

 

“I was particularly pleased with the performance of the network during the COVID lockdown and the value of the network is clearly recognised by the million households that have taken up a UFB service to date.”

 

At 30 June, UFB was available to 83 per cent of New Zealand’s population.

 

“The retail market for UFB services is highly competitive with more than 90 retailers offering the services. This competitive environment, along with other design features, means the UFB network is very accessible and plans are available at prices often the same or cheaper than copper-based broadband plans. These factors, along with the dedicated bandwidth in the network, mean it is well positioned to continue this strong uptake trend, and more New Zealanders can get the benefit of ultra-fast broadband” Kris Faafoi said.

 

Notes:

 

The original UFB programme was completed in 2019. There is currently an expansion to the UFB programme being rolled out, to be completed by 2022. This will take UFB to 86 per cent of the population.

 




 

 

  #2535593 6-Aug-2020 09:48
That is great news for the UFB programme


However I would like to see the figures which show the copper disconnection rate which I believe will be significantly higher as the "big three" try to move their customers onto FWA or HFC so they don't have to pay for LFC tails all to improve their bottom line



  #2535596 6-Aug-2020 09:53
Not an answer about copper disconnection but you can fibre uptake at country level and per region on this UFB Quarterly Report March 2020 (pdf).




 

 

  #2535625 6-Aug-2020 10:33
I think that is brilliant news, and if you are looking for the copper to UFB information Chorus releases that in their Annual and half year reports. https://company.chorus.co.nz/reports

 

To me the graphs Chorus were releasing were good, and I would have loved to see similar graphs from the RSPs as they may have more insight on the traffic patterns. Especially on the international traffic and domestic interconnect with folks working on VPN from home vs watching Netflix off a local CDN.

 

But the reality is the network from the LFCs point of view is built for zero congestion at peak times which is 8-10pm on a Sunday night from memory, and even at the peak during lockdown the Sunday peak wasn't reached during weekdays... So it should be no surprise that the whole network across the wholesale network and retail networks performed just fine.




