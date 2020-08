I decided to do my civic duty and get SamKnows on Orcon.

On average before that my internet would drop out once every 6 months or so (Router and/or ONT reboot required).

As soon as I connected SamKnows it started dropping out every week or sometimes several times a week. I had it on for about 3 weeks, but it's been off ever since. Will most likely return it.

Anyone else had issues with theirs?