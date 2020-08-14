Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#273278 14-Aug-2020 09:44
I'm moving house in a few weeks to a house that currently has fibre, I've never had fibre before and unsure what kind of turnaround time to expect to get it set up. I am currently working from home and hoping to keep doing that as seamlessly as possible, what is the best way to try get it set up as close to moving day as possible? Can I start the process with my ISP (BigPipe) before moving into the house?

 

I currently use Google WiFi and hoping to keep using that, and understand I'll need a router that supports VLAN tagging, would a 2nd hand HG659B be sufficient for this, or should I be looking at something else?

  #2540752 14-Aug-2020 09:59
i'd probably recommend grabbing the smart modem bigpipe offer, but a 659b in bridge would be totally fine.

 

 

 

You can start the process at any time, just discuss with them how you want to do it. some providers will have less flexibility than others in being able to do overlaps of connections.

 

Your one issue could be if there is an active fibre connection there already, otherwise it's 4 hour delay.




