ONTs and ATAs typically have a REL of 2. So you can only add two physical phones as most phones have a REL of .5 to 1 and you need to add them up to the maximum supported REL of the ATA.

Easiest way is to buy a 3 or 4 model walk around phone as only the single base station needs to be plugged in and they typically have a REL of .5.



