New Zealand BroadbandChorus — New Fibre install goes wrong


37 posts

Geek


#273397 20-Aug-2020 12:26
Perhaps someone from @chorusnz can look into this for us.

 

We ordered Fibre last week. A couple days ago the techs from Chorus installed the fibre line and ONT on our property, few days earlier than the proposed installation date (they called ahead to make sure it was OK to install the fibre line and ONT early). The techs were going to activate the fibre connection and disconnect the copper line on the spot. Unfortunately the techs could not activate the connection because of a red LOS light on the ONT. 

 

The techs spent around an hour or so troubleshooting, and concluded the fault is probably on Chorus’ side of the network (possibly a broken fibre line), logged a fault with the field technicians and left.

 

The next day, a different technician contacted us and said the fibre order would be put on hold until Chorus finishes up some additional “build work”, on their end. We tried calling and texting this new technician to find out what’s going on and how long it will take, but did not get a response.

 

Contacted my Internet provider to find out what they know, and they confirmed the fault is on Chorus’ side. Chorus did not give them an ETA on when it will be resolved.

 

Chorus’s fibre order tracker (in beta) is useless. Expected a breakdown of what is going on, but instead, “We’re working on your order right now, check back soon”. 

 

Had the techs been on our property on the proposed installation date, they would probably have disconnected the copper line before installing the ONT, and we would be without landline and internet (except costly 4G tethering).

 

Overall, really appalling performance from Chorus. Do they even test the connections to make sure everything is working before accepting an order?

 

The tech who contacted us last should have at least replied to our query with a brief description of the issue (“build work” is too vague since the network is already built) and provide a rough ETA of when the issue will be resolved. They frequently do provide brief details of the fault and estimated restoration times regarding wide-area faults on their network outages page, so why can’t they do that for installation issues/faults?

665 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2545224 20-Aug-2020 13:30
Chorus doesn't disconnect your Copper, your RSP does after Chorus changes your Fibre Order status to "Service Given"

 

 

