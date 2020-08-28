Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Do we have the worst internet speed in NZ?


26 posts

Geek


#274546 28-Aug-2020 08:40
We live just 90mts from State highway one, and you could say that we are “barely” rural. We have a new satellite town which is visible by eye just over the back from us, and we are about a 25 min drive away from Christchurch CBD.

 

 

 

Non of this matters it seems, when it comes to our internet, as we as of yesterday lost our whopping 5Mbs, and now have just a merely massive 1.8Mbs.

 

We cannot get(or never have been able to get) Netflix, as the connection wont support it. Sky sent a tech guy out to change the skybox and check our connection, as they didn't believe that we couldn't download stuff the same night we wanted to watch it! He said it's the slowest connection he's ever seen. Sometimes we wait for what seems ages for a simple page to load on the PC. Now however, at less than 2Mbs, it all seems pointless. I’m trying to start a business from home, and also my wife sometimes has to work from home, but the connection is so bad, she cannot always do so. This has impacted on her ability to do her job, and well, we all know what that means!

 

All of this, and we still pay MORE than that of those in the city who get super fast fibre! How is this even remotely fair?

 

Rant over, my question is, what are the thoughts about shifting to wireless?

 

I’m sure I have read a few very “anti” wireless posts before, but cannot think what the reasons were. I do use a VPN, and not sure how this would work in with a wireless connection, or any other drawbacks. I really would like to hear the thoughts of all you guys who are most definitely more tech savvy than myself on such matters.

 

Thank you.

1008 posts

Uber Geek


  #2551097 28-Aug-2020 08:51
On average we have very good connectivity, especially considering our low population density. You are probably just in an unlucky spot. I've seen worse than 1.8mbps on DSL for sure. 

 

How have you been checking your speeds - looking in the modem at line stats, or speedtests? 5mbps is just manageable if it's stable, so maybe you have a line issue?

 


PM me your address if you want and I'll have a quick look at some options. 

 

 

 

Look at a fixed wireless service, start by seeing if you are in an area that Skinny, or Spark's wireless unplan is available. 

 

If that is a no go, then look for a wISP in your area - there are a few in Canterbury. 

6741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2551100 28-Aug-2020 08:53
What distance you live from State Highway one has zero to do with what type of internet connection you should get 

 
 
 
 


1356 posts

Uber Geek


  #2551101 28-Aug-2020 08:53
All of this, and we still pay MORE than that of those in the city who get super fast fibre! How is this even remotely fair?

 

The fibre rollout is government funded. Is it really fair to expect everyone else to pay for a small minority of users whose connections cost significantly more? It's not unusal to see quotes in the tens of thousands for people in similar situations to yourself.

 

Don't get me wrong, I actually think there should be fibre deployment for rural areas, but it needs to be done in a cost effective way.

 

Point to point wireless is actually really good and can deliver very low latency. Given you can see a nearby town, a wireless bridge to a property in the town may be an option.

6045 posts

Uber Geek


  #2551102 28-Aug-2020 08:53
Firstly, no we don't have the worst. Closer to the other end of the scale.

 

Second, you've provided no details of your current connection -perhaps provide some information so people can help you.



26 posts

Geek


  #2551103 28-Aug-2020 08:56
Sure, what do you require?

 

 



26 posts

Geek


  #2551104 28-Aug-2020 08:57
Anyway, I wasnt suggesting NZ... I meant "we" as in our house.

 

 

6741 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2551105 28-Aug-2020 08:57
Have you looking into why the line speed has taken a sudden drop? Sounds like yo could have a fault on the line

 

Have you checked the modem SYNC stats?

 
 
 
 


1008 posts

Uber Geek


  #2551107 28-Aug-2020 08:57
Checking some neighbouring addresses they are getting more in the vicinity of 10 -11mbps, so there may be a line issue. You can do this yourself on Chorus's site.

 


Can you post a screenshot of the line stats in your modem?

6045 posts

Uber Geek


  #2551108 28-Aug-2020 09:00
What sort of connection do you have? What ISP? Has it been checked for faults? What connections do neighbours have, and what speed do they get?

4575 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2551113 28-Aug-2020 09:04
Is Amuri still around? They had a great little network and were choice to deal with when we couldn't get fixed line stuff to a customer.

 

Yes they are! Hit them up and see if it's an option.

