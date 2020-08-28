We live just 90mts from State highway one, and you could say that we are “barely” rural. We have a new satellite town which is visible by eye just over the back from us, and we are about a 25 min drive away from Christchurch CBD.

Non of this matters it seems, when it comes to our internet, as we as of yesterday lost our whopping 5Mbs, and now have just a merely massive 1.8Mbs.

We cannot get(or never have been able to get) Netflix, as the connection wont support it. Sky sent a tech guy out to change the skybox and check our connection, as they didn't believe that we couldn't download stuff the same night we wanted to watch it! He said it's the slowest connection he's ever seen. Sometimes we wait for what seems ages for a simple page to load on the PC. Now however, at less than 2Mbs, it all seems pointless. I’m trying to start a business from home, and also my wife sometimes has to work from home, but the connection is so bad, she cannot always do so. This has impacted on her ability to do her job, and well, we all know what that means!

All of this, and we still pay MORE than that of those in the city who get super fast fibre! How is this even remotely fair?

Rant over, my question is, what are the thoughts about shifting to wireless?

I’m sure I have read a few very “anti” wireless posts before, but cannot think what the reasons were. I do use a VPN, and not sure how this would work in with a wireless connection, or any other drawbacks. I really would like to hear the thoughts of all you guys who are most definitely more tech savvy than myself on such matters.

Thank you.