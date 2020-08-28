Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandGlobal Fortnite update triggers record traffic on the Chorus network


BDFL - Memuneh
68111 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#274556 28-Aug-2020 16:45
Send private message quote this post

Just received:

 

 

Traffic on the Chorus network last night reached a new peak of 3.15Tbps coinciding with the global release of chapter two, season four, of popular online game, Fortnite.

 

This surpasses the network’s previous peak of 3.07Tbps recorded on Saturday 15 August, also coinciding with an update to the online game, Call of Duty.

 

The company says this shows the increasing role the internet plays in the entertainment space, particularly the online games industry, which is a significant driver of data usage.

 

Chorus reports midday downstream traffic today on its network reached 1.49Tbps, an increase of 39 percent on Monday 10 August before Auckland entered alert level 3 and the rest of the country alert level 2.

 

The Auckland region saw a 69 percent uplift in traffic, while the rest of New Zealand increased 8 percent.

 

Upstream traffic, which increases with higher use of applications such as video conferencing, across the country increased by 30 percent to 0.207Tbps. The Auckland region saw a 53 percent uplift in traffic, while the rest of the country increased 3 percent. 

 

 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Amazon | My technology disclosure 

Create new topic
Mad Scientist
22777 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2551477 28-Aug-2020 16:57
Send private message quote this post

Wow people still play Fortnite!




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

23085 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2551495 28-Aug-2020 17:38
Send private message quote this post

Well, they have it installed at least.. :)

 

 

Create new topic




News »

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42

D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi EasyMesh System series with new three-pack
Posted 4-Aug-2020 15:01

New Zealand software Rfider tracks coffee from Colombia all the way to New Zealand businesses
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:35

Logitech G launches Pro X Wireless gaming headset
Posted 3-Aug-2020 10:21


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.