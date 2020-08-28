Just received:

Traffic on the Chorus network last night reached a new peak of 3.15Tbps coinciding with the global release of chapter two, season four, of popular online game, Fortnite.

This surpasses the network’s previous peak of 3.07Tbps recorded on Saturday 15 August, also coinciding with an update to the online game, Call of Duty.

The company says this shows the increasing role the internet plays in the entertainment space, particularly the online games industry, which is a significant driver of data usage.

Chorus reports midday downstream traffic today on its network reached 1.49Tbps, an increase of 39 percent on Monday 10 August before Auckland entered alert level 3 and the rest of the country alert level 2.

The Auckland region saw a 69 percent uplift in traffic, while the rest of New Zealand increased 8 percent.

Upstream traffic, which increases with higher use of applications such as video conferencing, across the country increased by 30 percent to 0.207Tbps. The Auckland region saw a 53 percent uplift in traffic, while the rest of the country increased 3 percent.