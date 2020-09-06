Saw this while out walking last night and wondered, how did they arrive at this conclusion, when their service is so terrible?
Disclaimer - this isn't exact but...
ISP 1 has 100 customers and 90 of them are on gig fibre, 10 are on VDSL.
ISP 2 has 100 customers and 30 of them are on gig fibre, 60 on 100M fibre and 10 on VDSL.
The average speedtest for ISP1 might be 700Mbps
The average speedtest for ISP2 might be 150Mbps
Who is the fastest ISP?
Well, according to Ookla, ISP1 is the fastest ISP and they contact you, asking if you want to pay money to use the results in marketing.
Cheers - N
--
Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.
What @Talkiet said. If you're interested in the details, the full report's available at https://www.speedtest.net/awards/fixed/?
quickymart:
Saw this while out walking last night and wondered, how did they arrive at this conclusion, when their service is so terrible?
It's very misleading as @Talkiet already said. The best thing about those results TBH is that it confirms NZ has really good internet available to most people (even if a vocal minority disagree) - though the "competition" is not exactly stellar.
I'm curious if their actual service (i.e. "Internet") is really terrible though, or just their helpdesk etc? (I'm an extremely happy 2d user and have been for a long time, so have not really kept up with how most ISPs are doing these days)
"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there." | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
- Richard Feynman
Yep, 2017/18 Ookla results were similarly skewed, fastest RSP's were WBB providers & majority of those results came from 4G customers. Apples to oranges when you throw xdsl into the mix.
I know you're up the road from me John - have you seen any in your area? They seem to be doing some sort of marketing push on the Shore; I think I saw one in Beach Haven as well.
I guess one difference this time around is their customer service is so terrible now, compared to back then.
Their service is fine. You can't phone them any more though, which sucks.
I see no reason why they're supposed to be any worse than anybody else.
rb99
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router Guide | Community UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi