ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandMy Republic is the fastest - how?


5529 posts

Uber Geek


#275715 6-Sep-2020 09:51
Saw this while out walking last night and wondered, how did they arrive at this conclusion, when their service is so terrible?

 

4460 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2557781 6-Sep-2020 10:03
Disclaimer - this isn't exact but...

 

ISP 1 has 100 customers and 90 of them are on gig fibre, 10 are on VDSL. 

 

ISP 2 has 100 customers and 30 of them are on gig fibre, 60 on 100M fibre and 10 on VDSL.

 

The average speedtest for ISP1 might be 700Mbps

 

The average speedtest for ISP2 might be 150Mbps

 

Who is the fastest ISP?

 

 

 

Well, according to Ookla, ISP1 is the fastest ISP and they contact you, asking if you want to pay money to use the results in marketing.

 

Cheers - N

 

 




Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

217 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2557782 6-Sep-2020 10:04
What @Talkiet said. If you're interested in the details, the full report's available at https://www.speedtest.net/awards/fixed/?

 
 
 
 


3489 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2557786 6-Sep-2020 10:21
quickymart:

 

Saw this while out walking last night and wondered, how did they arrive at this conclusion, when their service is so terrible?

 

 

It's very misleading as @Talkiet already said.  The best thing about those results TBH is that it confirms NZ has really good internet available to most people (even if a vocal minority disagree) - though the "competition" is not exactly stellar.

 

 

 

I'm curious if their actual service (i.e. "Internet") is really terrible though, or just their helpdesk etc?   (I'm an extremely happy 2d user and have been for a long time, so have not really kept up with how most ISPs are doing these days) 




"I was born not knowing and have had only a little time to change that here and there."         | Electric Kiwi | Sharesies
              - Richard Feynman
              - Richard Feynman

6767 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2557791 6-Sep-2020 10:46
What a load of bullocks and very misleading!

247 posts

Master Geek


  #2557792 6-Sep-2020 10:49
Yep, 2017/18 Ookla results were similarly skewed, fastest RSP's were WBB providers & majority of those results came from 4G customers. Apples to oranges when you throw xdsl into the mix.



5529 posts

Uber Geek


  #2557793 6-Sep-2020 10:50
I know you're up the road from me John - have you seen any in your area? They seem to be doing some sort of marketing push on the Shore; I think I saw one in Beach Haven as well.

6067 posts

Uber Geek


  #2557795 6-Sep-2020 11:07
Interesting thread from five years ago discussing the same issue.


 
 
 
 




5529 posts

Uber Geek


  #2557797 6-Sep-2020 11:11
I guess one difference this time around is their customer service is so terrible now, compared to back then.

1705 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2557801 6-Sep-2020 11:28
Their service is fine. You can't phone them any more though, which sucks.

 

I see no reason why they're supposed to be any worse than anybody else.




rb99

/dev/null
9505 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2557805 6-Sep-2020 11:35
@rb99 I’m not sure why you keep defending them. There is literally no appeal in MyRepublic over other ISP’s.

The first time they “won” this award they also upgraded everyone to Gigabit for a short time - once the award was won they downgraded those people again back to 100Mbit and scrubbed all traces of their “promotion” from their social media pages. If a larger provider did that then advertised they were the fastest I’m sure there will be a full blown commerce commission investigation.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

