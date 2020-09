We've got an ER-X on 2Degrees, have been on a 200/200 plan and just changed to Gigabit. Think there is a provisioning issue currently which we are sorting out, but I was wondering if there are any other users here with ER-X who could report what actual speeds they see though it on PPPoE (with hardware offloading enabled of course).

Thinking the ER-X won't quite get to Gigabit.