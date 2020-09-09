Hi

we are still using Basic fiber unlimited but

all the new plans dont have unlimited data

cos I do YT streaming and back ups I use about 300gb - 500gb a month

their fine print .. says can be charge at their discretion.. or changed

so what will that cost then. Anyhow tried the new plans and use 300-500gb

a month here and whats the charging per month.

I want to change upload from 10mps to 20mps to suit streaming better

although 10 just works

$110 a month is current what pay..avg with landline

I guess therepublic offer 100/20mps and unlimited data

still its expensive when compare to USA.. 1500gb 100/20

for 65 USD