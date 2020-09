The Hyperfibre ONT is far more expensive than the Gen 3 ont.

Gen 3 is default for all installations, Gen 2 is used for BS3/4 services and places where two POTs ports are required.

Hyperfibre ont (Type 400) is only used on hyperfibre - currently a swap back to a standard plan would be an ONT swap is what i'm told.

there is atleast 1 LFC out there that has subdivisions that are all XGSPON ONT's but their ONT selection for that is quite different to chorus's. It's quite an interesting model, and both sides of the coin make sense in different situations.