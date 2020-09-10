Just received a link to this report (summary, free report PDF download):

Global Management Consultancy, Arthur D. Little (www.adl.com), has published the 5th edition of its report on gigabit fiber.

The authors have continued to assess the state of fiber rollout and take-up in the world and observe new innovative services being delivered over fiber. They are pleased to report that fiber rollout has continued to pick up the pace in almost all markets across the world, and as of 2019/2020, there are more than 10 markets where fiber coverage has reached at least 95 percent of homes.



The authors acknolwedge that in some markets, telcos that do not have access to fiber are actively rolling out 5G fixed wireless access in order to win back market share in the gigabit broadband market.

In the full report, the authors assess the state of gigabit fiber rollout in selected markets, the success of take-up of fiber, and the impact of fiber on the discontinuation of legacy copper networks. In addition, they observe the increased trend of multi-gigabit offerings to differentiate in developed fiber markets.