Hello wise & knowledgeable geekzoners,

I've been looking at replacing my elderly parent's slow and unreliable ADSL connection with fibre.

They'd like to keep hold of their landline.

Their house was built in the early 80s and I'm just wondering if the photo below is of phone wiring?

The photo was taken in the garage and I'm thinking it would probably be the ideal location to install the ONT.

If it is phone wiring, then could it used in part of a integrated wiring setup to connect their 2 phones to a voice compatible fibre modem?





Thank you!