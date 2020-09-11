Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Help required identifying wiring


#275825 11-Sep-2020 12:24
Hello wise & knowledgeable geekzoners,

 

I've been looking at replacing my elderly parent's slow and unreliable ADSL connection with fibre.

 

They'd like to keep hold of their landline.

 

Their house was built in the early 80s and I'm just wondering if the photo below is of phone wiring?

 

The photo was taken in the garage and I'm thinking it would probably be the ideal location to install the ONT.

 

 

If it is phone wiring, then could it used in part of a integrated wiring setup to connect their 2 phones to a voice compatible fibre modem?

 

Thank you!

  #2562249 11-Sep-2020 12:28
Yep thats the phones! The yellow/black is the external lead-in. The red/white will head off to the jackpoints.

So if you request integrated wiring that would be very easy to whip that red/white off and connect it to an ATA of some description.

  #2562250 11-Sep-2020 12:30
The short answer is yes - the Black cable with Yellow and Black wires is your external incoming (most likely, but never guaranteed) and the White and Red are the wires going to the rest of the house (again, most likely but never guaranteed).

 

If you grabbed a cable out of the modem's phone port, stripped it and screwed it down onto the spare blocks, and then moved the white and red to those blocks, you should be up and running while leaving your external POTS feed intact.




  #2562256 11-Sep-2020 12:39
Thank you both so much for your speedy replies!
A great help, much appreciated!

  #2562264 11-Sep-2020 12:56
Also note considering the red/white is used the house most likely has master/slave jack points not the new 2 wire jack points, the resistor across pairs 2 and 5 in the master jack point will be absolutely killing your potential dsl speed

 

Can you tell me if the jack points in the house have "M" and "E" on them or the number "2"

 

 

