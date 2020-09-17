Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#275921 17-Sep-2020 00:01
So Mother NEB is switching to fibre, for which the first step is switching from $oldISP to $newISP ADSL, and then to $newISP fibre. Today someone claiming to be from Chorus showed in an unmarked van with no ID and not wearing a mask, went into the room where the existing modem/router is while not touching the three(!!) modem/routers that arrived the previous day by courier, and now neither her phone nor Internet work any more. He apparently didn't touch anything, although he did tell her that $newISP doesn't provide phone/internet service (it's not a standard ISP but a utilities company that also does other things).

 

 

She was worried that it wasn't anyone really from Chorus, but I said that with that description of his performance he couldn't be working for anyone but Chorus.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2566359 17-Sep-2020 00:05
Have Mother NEB ordered the fibre product yet? 

 

If she moved ADSL from $oldISP to $newISP the landline would've been disconnected unless she explicitly asked for a naked service and requested the landline to be with old provider. If she ordered fibre the $newISP could very well have requested copper to be disconnected. 

 

Chorus would have sent someone to do a scope/plan and then someone else later to do the install. Are you sure you know the whole story?  




 

 

neb

neb

  #2566362 17-Sep-2020 00:12
freitasm:

Have Mother NEB ordered the fibre product yet? 

 

If she moved ADSL from $oldISP to $newISP the landline would've been disconnected unless she explicitly asked for a naked service and requested the landline to be with old provider. If she ordered fibre the $newISP could very well have requested copper to be disconnected. 

 

Chorus would have sent someone to do a scope/plan and then someone else later to do the install. Are you sure you know the whole story?  

 

 

AFAIK that's it. The fibre part hasn't even started yet, this is just switching from $oldISP ADSL to $newISP ADSL, and it's internet + voice.

 
 
 
 


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2566363 17-Sep-2020 00:13
neb: AFAIK that's it. The fibre part hasn't even started yet, this is just switching from $oldISP ADSL to $newISP ADSL, and it's internet + voice.

 

 

And the guy says the $newISP ADSL doesn't do voice? And services stopped?

 

I'd contact $newISP for a status update on this.




 

 

neb

neb

  #2566366 17-Sep-2020 00:19
freitasm:

neb: AFAIK that's it. The fibre part hasn't even started yet, this is just switching from $oldISP ADSL to $newISP ADSL, and it's internet + voice.

 

 

And the guy says the $newISP ADSL doesn't do voice? And services stopped?

 

I'd contact $newISP for a status update on this.

 

 

They definitely do voice, $newISP confirmed this on sign-up and I just checked their web site. Yeah, emailed $newISP earlier today.

