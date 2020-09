So Mother NEB is switching to fibre, for which the first step is switching from $oldISP to $newISP ADSL, and then to $newISP fibre. Today someone claiming to be from Chorus showed in an unmarked van with no ID and not wearing a mask, went into the room where the existing modem/router is while not touching the three(!!) modem/routers that arrived the previous day by courier, and now neither her phone nor Internet work any more. He apparently didn't touch anything, although he did tell her that $newISP doesn't provide phone/internet service (it's not a standard ISP but a utilities company that also does other things).

She was worried that it wasn't anyone really from Chorus, but I said that with that description of his performance he couldn't be working for anyone but Chorus.