She was worried that it wasn't anyone really from Chorus, but I said that with that description of his performance he couldn't be working for anyone but Chorus.
Have Mother NEB ordered the fibre product yet?
If she moved ADSL from $oldISP to $newISP the landline would've been disconnected unless she explicitly asked for a naked service and requested the landline to be with old provider. If she ordered fibre the $newISP could very well have requested copper to be disconnected.
Chorus would have sent someone to do a scope/plan and then someone else later to do the install. Are you sure you know the whole story?
freitasm:
AFAIK that's it. The fibre part hasn't even started yet, this is just switching from $oldISP ADSL to $newISP ADSL, and it's internet + voice.
neb: AFAIK that's it. The fibre part hasn't even started yet, this is just switching from $oldISP ADSL to $newISP ADSL, and it's internet + voice.
And the guy says the $newISP ADSL doesn't do voice? And services stopped?
I'd contact $newISP for a status update on this.
And the guy says the $newISP ADSL doesn't do voice? And services stopped?
I'd contact $newISP for a status update on this.
They definitely do voice, $newISP confirmed this on sign-up and I just checked their web site. Yeah, emailed $newISP earlier today.