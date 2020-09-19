As part of the Casa de Cowboy rebuild, which is a constant rain of pleasant surprises as we discover each new cowboy thing done to it, we're going to set things up to run fibre into the networking cabinet. We've got the required green conduit run up to the house walls to which we'll add a sweep bend before we bring it up the wall. The best place to put the ETP would be at the top of the concrete basement wall above the waterproofing, from which the fibre can run (externally) straight down into the ground and (internally) straight across the currently-open between-floors space into the network cabinet. I've read various web pages that cover this but they're a bit unclear about:

 

 

- Can I install the ETP so it's where I want it, not where some Chorus technician might put it, specifically so it doesn't require penetrating waterproofing on the concrete wall?

 

 

- If it's a case of ETP -> HCC, what's the bend radius on that? No way I can put a 900mm sweep bend in to take it into the house from the ETP.

 

 

From this thread it looks like my best bet is to try and score some HCC during the scoping visit to put in myself, but I'm not sure if I can do a scoping visit without also signing up for an install later, due to ongoing building work I don't know when "later" could be.