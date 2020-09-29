Hi There

I know there are a few VDSL Geeks out there that will know a little more than me - I had to replace a modem at a customer site, everything looks good when I left site but when checking the stats I see "Service Stability Unstable"

Anything I need to be concerned about ? I have put the line in question below in italics.

LINE OPERATIONAL INFO

ESTIMATED ELT DISTANCE

588

LAST STATUS CHANGED

1601329932187

LINE STATUS

up



SERVICE STABILITY

UNSTABLE

SERVICE PROFILE NAME

EUBAV-I-FSFS

SERVICE TEMPLATE NAME

VDSL2-I-ddDLM

ACTUAL BITRATE

DOWNSTREAM 89.347 Mb/s

UPSTREAM 40.63 Mb/s

ATTAINABLE BITRATE

DOWNSTREAM 89.559 Mb/s

UPSTREAM 40.63 Mb/s



ATTENUATION

DOWNSTREAM 15.3 dB

UPSTREAM 17.9 dB



NOISE MARGIN

DOWNSTREAM 9.0 dB

UPSTREAM 9.1 dB



OUTPUT POWER

DOWNSTREAM 14.5 dBm

UPSTREAM 7.0 dBm



RELATIVE CAPACITY OCCUPATION

DOWNSTREAM 100.0 %

UPSTREAM 99.0 %

LOOP ATTENUATION



DOWNSTREAM 15.3 dB

UPSTREAM 17.8 dB

IMPULSE NOISE PROTECTION

DOWNSTREAM 1.0 Symbols

UPSTREAM 0.0 Symbols

INTER LEAVING DELAY

DOWNSTREAM 8.0 ms

UPSTREAM 0.0 ms