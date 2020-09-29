Hi There
I know there are a few VDSL Geeks out there that will know a little more than me - I had to replace a modem at a customer site, everything looks good when I left site but when checking the stats I see "Service Stability Unstable"
Anything I need to be concerned about ? I have put the line in question below in italics.
LINE OPERATIONAL INFO
ESTIMATED ELT DISTANCE
588
LAST STATUS CHANGED
1601329932187
LINE STATUS
up
SERVICE STABILITY
UNSTABLE
SERVICE PROFILE NAME
EUBAV-I-FSFS
SERVICE TEMPLATE NAME
VDSL2-I-ddDLM
ACTUAL BITRATE
DOWNSTREAM 89.347 Mb/s
UPSTREAM 40.63 Mb/s
ATTAINABLE BITRATE
DOWNSTREAM 89.559 Mb/s
UPSTREAM 40.63 Mb/s
ATTENUATION
DOWNSTREAM 15.3 dB
UPSTREAM 17.9 dB
NOISE MARGIN
DOWNSTREAM 9.0 dB
UPSTREAM 9.1 dB
OUTPUT POWER
DOWNSTREAM 14.5 dBm
UPSTREAM 7.0 dBm
RELATIVE CAPACITY OCCUPATION
DOWNSTREAM 100.0 %
UPSTREAM 99.0 %
LOOP ATTENUATION
DOWNSTREAM 15.3 dB
UPSTREAM 17.8 dB
IMPULSE NOISE PROTECTION
DOWNSTREAM 1.0 Symbols
UPSTREAM 0.0 Symbols
INTER LEAVING DELAY
DOWNSTREAM 8.0 ms
UPSTREAM 0.0 ms