VDSL Service Stability - Unstable
nztim

822 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#277152 29-Sep-2020 12:44
Send private message quote this post

Hi There

 

I know there are a few VDSL Geeks out there that will know a little more than me - I had to replace a modem at a customer site, everything looks good when I left site but when checking the stats I see "Service Stability Unstable"

 

Anything I need to be concerned about ? I have put the line in question below in italics.

 

LINE OPERATIONAL INFO

 

ESTIMATED ELT DISTANCE
588

 

LAST STATUS CHANGED
1601329932187

 

LINE STATUS
up
 
SERVICE STABILITY
UNSTABLE

 

SERVICE PROFILE NAME
EUBAV-I-FSFS

 

SERVICE TEMPLATE NAME 
VDSL2-I-ddDLM

 

ACTUAL BITRATE
DOWNSTREAM 89.347 Mb/s
UPSTREAM 40.63 Mb/s

 

ATTAINABLE BITRATE
DOWNSTREAM 89.559 Mb/s
UPSTREAM 40.63 Mb/s
 
ATTENUATION
DOWNSTREAM 15.3 dB
UPSTREAM 17.9 dB
 
NOISE MARGIN
DOWNSTREAM 9.0 dB
UPSTREAM 9.1 dB
 
OUTPUT POWER
DOWNSTREAM 14.5 dBm
UPSTREAM 7.0 dBm
 
RELATIVE CAPACITY OCCUPATION
DOWNSTREAM 100.0 %
UPSTREAM 99.0 %

 

LOOP ATTENUATION
 
DOWNSTREAM 15.3 dB
UPSTREAM 17.8 dB

 

IMPULSE NOISE PROTECTION
DOWNSTREAM 1.0 Symbols
UPSTREAM 0.0 Symbols

 

INTER LEAVING DELAY
DOWNSTREAM 8.0 ms

 

UPSTREAM 0.0 ms

Create new topic
 
 
 
 

BMarquis
267 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2575806 29-Sep-2020 13:15
Send private message quote this post

Nothing to worry about.
It looks to be just because it is a new service, so being down for part of today (before it was installed) means the Network Analyzer is classifying it as unstable.

 

That will change to stable over the coming days as uptime/stability thresholds are sorted and DLM does its thing.

 

 

 

 

nztim

822 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2575809 29-Sep-2020 13:19
Send private message quote this post

BMarquis:

 

Nothing to worry about.
It looks to be just because it is a new service, so being down for part of today (before it was installed) means the Network Analyzer is classifying it as unstable.

 

That will change to stable over the coming days as uptime/stability thresholds are sorted and DLM does its thing.

 

 

Thanks Bud!

Create new topic




