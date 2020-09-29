Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums New Zealand Broadband Telecoms in New Subdivisions
rwnz

#277153 29-Sep-2020 12:45
I've bought a section in a new subdivision at the outskirts of a small town The roads and services are in the early stage of being put in. It was promoted as having power and phone to the gate so I asked for confirmation that fibre is being laid and was told that it is not. The new works are a few hundred metres from the main road that is shown on the Chorus map to have fibre. Is there no requirement on builders of new subdivisions to lay fibre alongside copper as copper is becoming more or less obsolete?

nztim
  #2575792 29-Sep-2020 12:47
The developer has to pay for the in-fill. if they don't want to do it then you are likely going to be left with Fixed Wireless only 

tripper1000
  #2575804 29-Sep-2020 13:12
Pre UFB I always thought that these types of situations were a perfect unbundling opportunity for the competing Telco's. If competitor 'A' puts cabling/fibre in the open trenches, later on they pretty much have a captive audience. ie DSL with any ISP, or Fibre/cable with us. 

 
 
 
 


Linux
  #2575805 29-Sep-2020 13:12
My parents recently built a new subdivision on the North shore and they paid for fibre to be laid to the boundary of each section (under ground) and @ChorusNZ did not really charge that much was like 7k total 

cisconz
cisconz
  #2575808 29-Sep-2020 13:17
It depends on the council subdivision requirements as to what they have to provide vs what they can provide.




