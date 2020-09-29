I've bought a section in a new subdivision at the outskirts of a small town The roads and services are in the early stage of being put in. It was promoted as having power and phone to the gate so I asked for confirmation that fibre is being laid and was told that it is not. The new works are a few hundred metres from the main road that is shown on the Chorus map to have fibre. Is there no requirement on builders of new subdivisions to lay fibre alongside copper as copper is becoming more or less obsolete?