Chorus is installing fibre past my house but the rollout doesn't say we are getting it, what's happening

#277181 30-Sep-2020 18:14
So the Chorus lines people are outside at the moment pulling fibre past my property but I've checked and there is no plan in the next few years to make it available.  What are they doing and can I find out when it might be available?

 

Thanks 

It's just you, all your neighbours will be getting it :) You have to stay on your 56K modem!

 

@chorusnz might be able to shed some light. Likely a glitch in the online maps.

 

 

I would suspect it's Backhaul fibre, not UFB.

 

 

 

If your in a rural area, it's possible it will be built out with Rural Fibre. but that doesn't just go as cheap as you would hope...




