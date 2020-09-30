So the Chorus lines people are outside at the moment pulling fibre past my property but I've checked and there is no plan in the next few years to make it available. What are they doing and can I find out when it might be available?
Thanks
I would suspect it's Backhaul fibre, not UFB.
If your in a rural area, it's possible it will be built out with Rural Fibre. but that doesn't just go as cheap as you would hope...
