Fibre outage in Hamilton (30th September) Ultra Fast Fibre
#277182 30-Sep-2020 18:29
If anyone else is experiencing loss of signal on the ONT in the Hamilton area (I'm with Slingshot), apparently Ultra Fast is doing some maintenance:

"In progress - Scheduled maintenance is currently in progress. We will provide updates as necessary.
Sep 30, 18:03 NZDT
Scheduled - We are upgrading a fibre distribution hub (cabinet) that feeds a large number of services in the Hamilton area. These services will have an outage of up to 17 hours between 18:00 Wednesday 30 September 2020, to 12:01 Thursday 01 October. Services will start coming back online throughout this window.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. If you have any problems with your service after this change window ends, please get in touch with your broadband service provider".

Thankfully I jumped on the Kogan $1 simcard deal for 32gb a month.  

  #2576689 30-Sep-2020 18:37
Network Maintenance in Hamilton West

 

 

Link for this info is on https://ultrafastfibre.statuspage.io/

 




