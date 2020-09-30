Chorus tends to take a bashing around here. Just thought I'd relate a different experience.



We booked a fibre install to replace our increasingly wobbly Skinny 4G service. Fibre was present at the end of the driveway of our terrace, several neighbours had already had it installed, and a duct containing the fibre was already affixed to the front of all the units.



The appointment was confirmed, then Spark (chosen provider) emailed that fibre was not yet available at our location. Took a bit of online chatting to resolve. Apparently two databases weren't talking to each other. Sorted out, though, with the one online chat session.



The installation was scheduled for Monday PM. Early Monday morning I got two calls (couldn't answer, in transit at the time) and then a text to request that the installation be moved ahead to mid-morning. I checked with SWMBO; she agreed.



Close to the revised appointment time, Chorus crew texted to say they might be 5-10 minutes late. (They may have arrived 5-10 minutes late; we weren't standing around with a stopwatch.)



Crew arrived, discussed the job with SWMBO (we had determined to have an installation identical to our next-door neighbour's; running services can be a bit tricky in these concrete bunkers), got on with it, did a tidy job, cleaned up, showed SWMBO how to get started, were polite throughout, left within less than 2 hours.



I suppose we should demand nothing less, but I'm still very pleased when people do what they're supposed to do when they're supposed to do it without any unpleasant surprises!

