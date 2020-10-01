Wondering if anyone here using a WISP could share what their latency is like?

I'm potentially looking at moving to a lifestyle property in Canterbury (near Christchurch) that won't have UFB available so looking at the next best options. I do a bit of online gaming so lower latency is always better but if we're talking about an extra 5-10ms over VDSL/UFB then that's not really a big deal.

From looking around it looks like 50mbps is about the max when it comes to speeds. Coming from 1gbps UFB I was hoping for higher but that's not necessarily as important to me.