WISP latency in 2020?
Obraik

#277199 1-Oct-2020 13:56
Wondering if anyone here using a WISP could share what their latency is like? 

 

I'm potentially looking at moving to a lifestyle property in Canterbury (near Christchurch) that won't have UFB available so looking at the next best options. I do a bit of online gaming so lower latency is always better but if we're talking about an extra 5-10ms over VDSL/UFB then that's not really a big deal.

 

From looking around it looks like 50mbps is about the max when it comes to speeds. Coming from 1gbps UFB I was hoping for higher but that's not necessarily as important to me.

wratterus
  #2577307 1-Oct-2020 14:06
That question doesn't have one answer - it's all dependent on the specific WISP, how well their own setup is configured etc. Potentially you could have better latency than your average VDSL connection, but it could also easily be worse, there are so many variables involved in a WISP's setup. 

 

You might have two hops to a Fibre Backhaul, and get 30ms to Auckland. Or you might be 5 hops and on an oversubscribed sector, might be 80ms. 

 

If it's north Canterbury, it's probably AmuriNet you are looking at? You could ring them and ask.

hio77
  #2577311 1-Oct-2020 14:11
Most wisps are running pretty decent gear to ensure latency is pretty solid.

 

 

 

the main contributor you normally see is what the TDD latency is set to on the PTMP.

 

Depending on gear they run, sync methods etc there can be more or less consistency.  




Obraik

  #2577312 1-Oct-2020 14:14
I guess I'm not looking for specific answers but just what the average experience has been. Being wireless I understand that specific locations are going to affect the results. FWIW, it'd likely be around the Templeton/Yaldhurst area.

wratterus
  #2577316 1-Oct-2020 14:20
Is 600GB enough? You could see if you are in one of Spark's Metro Wireless coverage areas. 

 

 

 

Unless there are some other new options, you'd only have Amuri or Netspeed to choose from there. No option to get a PTP link to someone with Fibre nearby? Or are you a fair way out?

 

 

 

Edit - looks like there are a few WISPs actually. 

 

 

 

hio77
  #2577319 1-Oct-2020 14:27
wratterus:

 

Is 600GB enough? You could see if you are in one of Spark's Metro Wireless coverage areas. 

 

 

 

Unless there are some other new options, you'd only have Amuri or Netspeed to choose from there. No option to get a PTP link to someone with Fibre nearby? Or are you a fair way out?

 

 

 

Edit - looks like there are a few WISPs actually. 

 

 

 

 

 

Some of those are RBI (LTE) resellers, I'd say they really should be a different category to a wisp.

 

 

 

Different tech, different network designs, different experience. 




