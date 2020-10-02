I hope Scott takes all the time he needs/wants:

Kordia Group CEO Scott Bartlett resigns to focus on health

It is with deep regret that Kordia Group announces today the resignation of Group CEO Scott Bartlett, who has stepped down to focus on his health.

In August 2019 Scott was diagnosed with multiple brain tumours. After undergoing a period of remission, he returned in January 2020 to resume his role but unfortunately become ill again two months ago.

Kordia Chair John Quirk says Scott led Kordia to new heights during his tenure with the company.

“When Scott was first appointed CEO of Kordia Group in 2016 we were largely known as a broadcasting and networks company. His leadership has seen Kordia evolve into the digital era, becoming a leading provider in business technology. He was instrumental in developing our cyber security capabilities with the acquisition of Aura Information Security and advancing our focus on cloud connectivity and transformation.

“The work Scott has done with Kordia speaks for itself. He is one of the most talented businesspeople in New Zealand. Kordia is truly a better place to work because of Scott. He will be deeply missed by his colleagues at Kordia, and we will continue to support him through his journey.”

After delivering an excellent result last fiscal year, Kordia’s financial position remains strong and there is a very talented team in place. Kordia Group CFO Shaun Rendell will continue his role as Acting Group CEO until a permanent replacement for Scott is appointed. The Board will commence a search for a Chief Executive Officer immediately.