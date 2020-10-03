Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Using BT Jackpoints to carry fibre
#277247 3-Oct-2020 14:28
My Fibre connection point is approximately 15 m from where my pc is. I'd like to setup a wired connection but my house only has BT jackpoints, just wondering if the following will work.

 

  • Plug RJ11 cable from the fibre modem to nearby BT jackpoint 
  • Plug RJ11 cable from a BT jackpoint near my pc to a BT socket-RJ45 adapter (like this one) to plug into my PC

Now if this works, does anyone know what would be the maximum speed possible with the RJ11 cable ? reason being I'd like to use this for Oculus Quest wireless streaming.

 

 

 

 

  #2578599 3-Oct-2020 14:32
Nope Nope Nope get a pro to run a CAT 6 Cable

  #2578600 3-Oct-2020 14:46
BT jacks normally only have two wires connected into them. None of the common ethernet protocols will run on two wires, adaptors or not.

 

The cabling behind them is probably 2-pair Cat3. You will probably be able to get 10Mb/s, maybe 100Mb/s ethernet over that if you rewire the jacks to RJ45s with the cores in the right places.

 

Bear in mind that they are probably wired daisy-chain rather than star, so you won't get multiple connections.

 
 
 
 


  #2578604 3-Oct-2020 15:11
Probably not, as others have said.

If your house is relatively modern there is some chance that the phones are actually wired with ethernet cabling (e.g. cat5e cable), in which case you could potentially chop off the ends and replace them with RJ45 jacks, and get full gigabit ethernet speeds.

Even if they are wired with ethernet cable, the phone jacks may be daisy-chained rather than star-wired (i.e. all going back to a central point) in which case you would need to patch the wires together or use an ethernet switch at the jack locations, if there are several links between your source and desired destination.

  #2578606 3-Oct-2020 15:12
I have run 100 meg ethernet over the black 2 pair buried cable in the past ok, but it was only about 8m of it underground from the shed to the house before I changed to cat5e, and also have used the white internal 2 pair stuff for a pretty long length, again at 100 megabit but worked OK.

 

But pull the BT sockets off and see if it was done with cat5 or better first before calling anyone.




Richard rich.ms

  #2578613 3-Oct-2020 15:27
Hi, you need to give us some pics of the rear of the BT jacks showing the cabling, its quite possible that it is capable of carrying at least 100Mb/s if 2pair phone cabling of an appropriate build or even GigE if its four pair cat5/5e.

 

Cyril

  #2578614 3-Oct-2020 15:27
richms:

 

I have run 100 meg ethernet over the black 2 pair buried cable in the past ok, but it was only about 8m of it underground from the shed to the house before I changed to cat5e, and also have used the white internal 2 pair stuff for a pretty long length, again at 100 megabit but worked OK.

 

But pull the BT sockets off and see if it was done with cat5 or better first before calling anyone.

 

 

I have put a couple photos of the current setup and the cables behind the bt sockets. I also don't know about why there is that white cable sticking out of the socket.

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

  #2578615 3-Oct-2020 15:31
Hi, all of the cabling shown in those photos appears to be cat6 purhaps cat5e, so assuming they are not split in the walls etc ie they run directly from one BT to the next where you want to connect then just have them re terminated with RJ45 sockets and your away.

 

Edit, the white cable is just a nothing, remove that. How many other phone points are there in the house, there are two cables shown in the photo, can you trace where they go.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


  #2578620 3-Oct-2020 15:53
cyril7:

 

Hi, all of the cabling shown in those photos appears to be cat6 purhaps cat5e, so assuming they are not split in the walls etc ie they run directly from one BT to the next where you want to connect then just have them re terminated with RJ45 sockets and your away.

 

Edit, the white cable is just a nothing, remove that. How many other phone points are there in the house, there are two cables shown in the photo, can you trace where they go.

 

Cyril

 

 

Just walked around and only found 3 around the house. the router is by the kitchen. the desk is where my pc is.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

  #2578623 3-Oct-2020 16:01
OK, so please open up all other BT faceplates and photograph, where is the ETP, the outside fibre box.

 

Cyril

  #2578626 3-Oct-2020 16:03
If there are only three, then it should be quite easy to swap them over to RJ45 jacks. If you’re lucky, you’ll have a direct link between the kitchen and desk jacks. At worst, you’ll need to patch together the wires at the living room jack or put an ethernet switch there. You could figure out which jack is the end of the chain by taking off all the faceplates and seeing which only has a single wire.

Is this something you’re planning to do yourself, or likely to get someone in to do the work?


