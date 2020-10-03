My Fibre connection point is approximately 15 m from where my pc is. I'd like to setup a wired connection but my house only has BT jackpoints, just wondering if the following will work.
- Plug RJ11 cable from the fibre modem to nearby BT jackpoint
- Plug RJ11 cable from a BT jackpoint near my pc to a BT socket-RJ45 adapter (like this one) to plug into my PC
Now if this works, does anyone know what would be the maximum speed possible with the RJ11 cable ? reason being I'd like to use this for Oculus Quest wireless streaming.