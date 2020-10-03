

Probably not, as others have said.



If your house is relatively modern there is some chance that the phones are actually wired with ethernet cabling (e.g. cat5e cable), in which case you could potentially chop off the ends and replace them with RJ45 jacks, and get full gigabit ethernet speeds.



Even if they are wired with ethernet cable, the phone jacks may be daisy-chained rather than star-wired (i.e. all going back to a central point) in which case you would need to patch the wires together or use an ethernet switch at the jack locations, if there are several links between your source and desired destination.