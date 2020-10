We are moving house later this month and it seems the people moving here put in a transfer request too early and instead of checking with Spark they just cut us off and gave it to another provider.

Spark is trying to get it fixed through Chorus but is basically waiting on them.

I tried calling Chorus direct and all they would do is say they are working on it but couldn't say when it would be fixed.

Anyone have a similar experience? How long before it got fixed it's 24 hours so far.