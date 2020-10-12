Found out from Chorus that it's a plinth.

Plinths

These sit above the ground and are usually placed right outside a property’s boundary. They connect our copper or fibre network from the cabinet to the property boundary. The copper or fibre cables are then connected from the pillar or pedestal to the premise.

As you can see from this wideshot, the fibre optic cable is on the corner boundary and there are two other plinths