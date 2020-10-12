Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cable TV box - What is this?
lightcam

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#277388 12-Oct-2020 15:11
Hi, can anyone tell me what this box is on the boundary fence line?

 

disillusioned
21 posts

Geek


  #2583160 12-Oct-2020 15:32
You in the Auckland eastern suburbs like Remuera? I was told this was indeed a cable tv network that was installed but no longer viable to use. Others might have more informed knowledge. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=18661 has some reference to this network.

richms
23641 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2583165 12-Oct-2020 15:40
They have also used those in other areas for normal copper joins, I guess they had a lot left and didnt want to waste them.

Richard rich.ms




lightcam

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2583195 12-Oct-2020 16:31
disillusioned:

 

 

You in the Auckland eastern suburbs like Remuera? I was told this was indeed a cable tv network that was installed but no longer viable to use. Others might have more informed knowledge. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=18661 has some reference to this network.

 

 

 

We're in Avondale

 

I'd like to remove the box without getting into the "danger zone"

lightcam

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2583217 12-Oct-2020 17:09
Found out from Chorus that it's a plinth.

 

Plinths
These sit above the ground and are usually placed right outside a property's boundary. They connect our copper or fibre network from the cabinet to the property boundary. The copper or fibre cables are then connected from the pillar or pedestal to the premise.

 

 

 

As you can see from this wideshot, the fibre optic cable is on the corner boundary and there are two other plinths

 

