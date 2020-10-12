Hi, can anyone tell me what this box is on the boundary fence line?
You in the Auckland eastern suburbs like Remuera? I was told this was indeed a cable tv network that was installed but no longer viable to use. Others might have more informed knowledge. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=18661 has some reference to this network.
disillusioned:
We're in Avondale
I'd like to remove the box without getting into the "danger zone"
Found out from Chorus that it's a plinth.
Plinths
These sit above the ground and are usually placed right outside a property’s boundary. They connect our copper or fibre network from the cabinet to the property boundary. The copper or fibre cables are then connected from the pillar or pedestal to the premise.
As you can see from this wideshot, the fibre optic cable is on the corner boundary and there are two other plinths