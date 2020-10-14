Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand BroadbandGetting neighbours unused aerial copper lead-in removed
#277425 14-Oct-2020 21:03
Hoping someone who understands aerial/telecommunications act rights can educate me...

 

The situation is:

 

  • I live next to a rental property.
  • The rental property has UFB fibre (underground) plus an old copper aerial lead-in that crosses my property.
  • I want their old copper aerial lead-in removed. There are no services on it (it's not even connected at the Chorus pole side).
  • I've spoken to Chorus and they've given me a quote to remove it which I'm willing to pay for, but Chorus want the owner of the rental property to agree.
  • I get on fine with the rental property tenants, but the rental property landlord is one of those types who automatically says no to absolutely anything. I have asked and he has said no (and offered no reason).

I've drawn a picture. I'm the house in the middle. Rental property is on the left.

 

Green circle is the fibre plinth and the green line is the fibre run into the rental.

 

Blue circle is the old Chorus copper pole and the blue line is the lead-in running across my section and my gutter over to the side of the rental.

 

 

How do I make the aerial lead-in go away (legally) if the rental landlord won't agree?

k1w1k1d
739 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2585548 14-Oct-2020 21:30
A quick snip with a pair of side cutters by an unknown person in the dead of night.

 

Builders cut the copper line off our neighbour's house when doing earthquake repairs. The cut end has just been stapled to the roadside post. Nothing has ever been said.

