Scoobymenace

ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandUnable to correctly configure 2x Spark HG659b routers with one set as an access point, help greatly appreciated!
#278472 18-Oct-2020 19:28
I'm currently trying to get a secondary HG659b router I requested from Spark setup as an access point to extend the Wi-Fi range as well as allow my PC to still be hooked up via ethernet however, I'm having no luck and this is why:

 

  • When changing the IP address as instructed on Spark's official guide to 192.164.3.x instead of 192.168.1.x I lose access to the router settings.
  • I'm unable to change the subnet from 255.255.255.0 to 255.255.0.0 as suggested by online advice I've found. (Subnet does seem to change to 255.255.0.0 when I change the IP but then I get a blank Default Gateway)

I've currently changed the following settings:

 

  • DHCP Server has been disabled on the AP.
  • NAT has been disabled on the AP.
  • The SSID has been changed on the AP for recognition purposes.
  • IP address to 192.168.3.254 (Doesn't work as mentioned above)

I tried to plug the router in via LAN1 to LAN1 from the main router to the AP router despite losing access to the AP to see if perhaps it would work anyway but that didn't do anything either.

 

I'm stumped and have no idea how to resolve this so I'm hoping someone knows what the potential issue is and can give me a hand. Really appreciate any help! 

  #2587219 18-Oct-2020 19:43
Hi the AP needs to have an ip in the same subnet as the main router so try 192.168.1.3 instead.

Cyril

  #2587220 18-Oct-2020 19:45
cyril7: Hi the AP needs to have an ip in the same subnet as the main router so try 192.168.1.3 instead.

Cyril


Also the AP should have the same /24 subnet ad the main router, ie 255.255.255.0

 
 
 
 


  #2587222 18-Oct-2020 20:06
cyril7: Hi the AP needs to have an ip in the same subnet as the main router so try 192.168.1.3 instead.

Cyril

 

 

 

OP also needs to make sure the DHCP Scope on R1 needs start at 1.4 otherwise unless the client has conflict detection they will be in for a world of hurt

  #2587223 18-Oct-2020 20:20
cyril7: Hi the AP needs to have an ip in the same subnet as the main router so try 192.168.1.3 instead.

Also the AP should have the same /24 subnet ad the main router, ie 255.255.255.0

 

Thankyou! To think this small change was what was preventing it from working correctly, I'm kicking myself lol 😅 Now everything is working correctly and as expected, beautiful!

 

 

 

nztim:

 

OP also needs to make sure the DHCP Scope on R1 needs start at 1.4 otherwise unless the client has conflict detection they will be in for a world of hurt

 

 

I assume by scope you mean the start and end IP range the DHCP can assign to devices on the network? If so it's 192.168.1.64 through to 192.168.1.253 which should be good 😄 Thank you for making mention of that!

