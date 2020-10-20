rayonline:

Nova has their own network and they're fine from what I've seen but you're paying a bit extra for it. For example, 100/20Mbit is $92/mo and as you know you can get it for quite a bit cheaper from other providers. Nova also is CG-NAT and you're required to use their router of which they don't provide admin access to.

It is a very basic service but fine if you're only needing basic internet.