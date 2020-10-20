Do they provide internet thru another ISP company or do they do it themselves? How is the connection like? Nova Energy has great electricity and gas for our location and they are offering a free 43" 4k LG TV.
Cheers.
some do some don't
Trustpower has their own network (https://bgpview.io/asn/55850) - Contact and others I think resell feenix / vocus / devoli not too sure....
Nova has their own network and they're fine from what I've seen but you're paying a bit extra for it. For example, 100/20Mbit is $92/mo and as you know you can get it for quite a bit cheaper from other providers. Nova also is CG-NAT and you're required to use their router of which they don't provide admin access to.
It is a very basic service but fine if you're only needing basic internet.
michaelmurfy:
You're Right https://bgpview.io/asn/136795
So its just Contact who resells then?
michaelmurfy:
Right, so you pay a premium for a basic service............................... did I miss something?
Cyril
I also want to point out that nothing is "Free" with these power companies... That TV is buried into the $13 extra you are paying for your broadband and possibly overpriced power
nztim:
rayonline: We found the new contract extension offer with Genesis quite a bit more. Around $350 a year. Nova Energy is $350 less per year there's also the $300 sign up credit for a plan until 31 March 2022. There is also $25 discount a month for the first 12 months with electricity and gas.
Yes $13 more for the Internet compared to say Big Pipe tunes 24 months think it's a 2yr term deal is about $300, TV retails for $1100.
Sure they probably buy the TV for 700ish, 300 from the broadband and some from somewhere else, and the hoping you will stay on longer than the 2 year contract
If you think its a good deal then go for it, I am just wary of anyone offering "free" stuff that is not actually free
and is mentioned above do you want to work with a router that you don't have the admin password to?
rayonline:nztim:
Just editing my post. There isn't an additional $25/mo discount for the first 12 months on top of the $300 credit sign up offer. The $300 credit sounds like it is provided thru the first 12 months $25/mo.