Slingshot v Orcon v Stuff Fibre
Therk

Geek


#279591 25-Oct-2020 17:25
How would you guys rate these against eachother? All seem to have similar deals for 1gbit fibre connections - currently on Stuff and its reasonable (international can be a bit slow though).

Mehrts
Master Geek


  #2591709 25-Oct-2020 17:30
You can expect them to be the same as each other, as they're all part of the same company (Vocus Communications).

 

I've been with Slingshot, and moved to Orcon to take advantage of "New Customer" deals, and I'll happily bounce between the two every 12 months. I noticed no difference whatsoever between Slingshot and Orcon.

Therk

Geek


  #2591715 25-Oct-2020 17:54
Thanks for that - that is exactly what I am doing as my stuff fibre contract is expiring. I would like to add Econofibre to the mix, has anybody tried them?

 
 
 
 


nztim
  #2591719 25-Oct-2020 18:15
Same Vocus network which is one of the best in NZ - They all use DHCP over VLAN10 so you can just bounce between them every 12 months to take up contract freebies if that is your thing - Personally though I don’t believe in doing that

nztim
  #2591720 25-Oct-2020 18:16
Oh forgot to mention I don't know if the Devoli to Vocus transition is complete for Stuff yet

