How would you guys rate these against eachother? All seem to have similar deals for 1gbit fibre connections - currently on Stuff and its reasonable (international can be a bit slow though).
You can expect them to be the same as each other, as they're all part of the same company (Vocus Communications).
I've been with Slingshot, and moved to Orcon to take advantage of "New Customer" deals, and I'll happily bounce between the two every 12 months. I noticed no difference whatsoever between Slingshot and Orcon.
Thanks for that - that is exactly what I am doing as my stuff fibre contract is expiring. I would like to add Econofibre to the mix, has anybody tried them?