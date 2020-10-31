We moved house and no copper cable connections are available at the new house from Spark, Vodafone or anyone else. Of course, being rural Wairarapa the only fibre we have comes in Weetbix and wholemeal bread and that is all we will ever get according to Chorus who do not plan on any service here.

How to get internet in these days of working from home etc then?

Only two choices - WISP or 4G modem. We elected for WISP and I do not regret the decision at all. I might when the bill arrives but we'll ignore that!

I told them I wanted fast (especially upload) and they said they would just put us on a private radio connection rather than a shared one if I wanted to pay for the radio and a hefty monthly tab. I did not really want to do that but the standard speed was a bit slow for two of us working at home etc as well as all the other stuff that uses the internet these days.

They did it in stages and came the other day to do the last bit - replacing our standard modem with a Microtik HA3 that they got in specially for me! Some adjustments to radio speed to overcome some things I do not understand like "TCP Windows" and "backhaul" etc and now we have speeds like 93.2Mbps down and 81.3Mbps up.

Way faster than the VDSL we had at the old house, if rather more expensive.

The really great thing is the service. They have been pretty busy of late but when you call, you get one of the guys - usually one of the guys who is the one going to get in his truck and come and fix the issue if they can't do it over the phone. I do not mind paying for that.

If you are in the WIZ region, I highly recommend them. Standard service is fast enough for normal use and not too bad cost wise at all. If you want better than that, they can - and will - sort something bespoke out just for you!

EDIT - I have left the VDSL speedtest from Martinborough in my signature for a while so you can see the difference!