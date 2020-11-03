VaultDweller

Hello All,

I work for a person with a disability who recently switched over from Slingshot to Econofibre, the Econofibre setup seems to be a bit odd, I have spoken to their support via messenger and got the details that I need.

I can directly connect the clients computer to the port on the ONT using DHCP on the computers end and it works but it wont work through the NF4V,

I have a Fritzbox 7490 which I configured to act as a cable modem setup and I just plugged it into the ONT and the clients computer into it and off it went, but I really would like to be able to get my 7490 back soon, at the moment the client needs internet up for the Emergency Support Systems so there it stays.

According to Econofibre the router should be setup as DHCP on the WAN side using PPPoE with no VLAN tagging, No Username and no Password which I have acheived on the Fritz but don't know how to acheive with the NF4V..

Can someone please give me a blow by blow as this router is completely Alien to me and it's like trying to configure something in Russian probably because I am really use to the Fritz.

Thanks in advance.