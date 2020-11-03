Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Need some help configuring Netcomm NF4V
VaultDweller

#279724 3-Nov-2020 20:10
Hello All,

 

I work for a person with a disability who recently switched over from Slingshot to Econofibre, the Econofibre setup seems to be a bit odd, I have spoken to their support via messenger and got the details that I need.

 

 

 

I can directly connect the clients computer to the port on the ONT using DHCP on the computers end and it works but it wont work through the NF4V,

 

 

 

I have a Fritzbox 7490 which I configured to act as a cable modem setup and I just plugged it into the ONT and the clients computer into it and off it went, but I really would like to be able to get my 7490 back soon, at the moment the client needs internet up for the Emergency Support Systems so there it stays.

 

 

 

According to Econofibre the router should be setup as DHCP on the WAN side using PPPoE with no VLAN tagging, No Username and no Password which I have acheived on the Fritz but don't know how to acheive with the NF4V..

 

Can someone please give me a blow by blow as this router is completely Alien to me and it's like trying to configure something in Russian probably because I am really use to the Fritz.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

yitz
  #2597278 3-Nov-2020 20:34
The key settings when using the Quick Setup wizard are:

 

  • IP over Ethernet (NOT PPP Over Ethernet PPPoE)
  • Obtain an IP address automatically
  • No VLAN Tag

nztim
  #2597287 3-Nov-2020 20:45
1. Install the generic firmware from netcomm to get rid of Slingshot firmware
2. Factory Reset
3. Connect to 192.168.20.1 (note this will be different from what is written under the modem)
4. Follow the WAN wizard to setup DHCP
5. set up wifi

