Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNew access point for the Tasman Global Access (TGA) fibre optic network
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
68888 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#279747 5-Nov-2020 11:10
Send private message quote this post

Just received:

 

 

A new access point for the Tasman Global Access (TGA) fibre optic network marks the first direct connection between Sydney and Hamilton, offering additional resilience to New Zealand’s already strong telco infrastructure and increasing the amount of capacity available to be used on the cable. 

 

The TGA forms part of the mission critical backbone of the internet, linking New Zealand with Australia. The cable also serves as an important digital link to Asia via the five major international cable systems currently connecting Australia.

 

Prior to this upgrade, the original TGA network included the trans-Tasman submarine cable and existing optic networks which connected PoPs (points of presence) in Sydney and Auckland only. 

 

First transmitting data in 2017, the TGA encompasses 2,288 km of submarine fibre cable with a total design capacity of 20 terabits per second and was built by a consortium including Vodafone NZ, Spark and Telstra.

 

Tony Baird, Vodafone NZ Wholesale & Infrastructure Director, says: “We’re continually investing in additional resiliency and contingency measures within New Zealand’s internet infrastructure. Capacity on this new cable is also provided to 2degrees under an infrastructure sharing arrangement with Vodafone NZ, and is another example of how sensible industry collaboration benefits New Zealanders.”

 

Mark Beder, Spark Technology Director said: “Demand for digital services in New Zealand is growing exponentially every year and expanding capacity through the TGA cable, alongside other investments, will ensure internet service providers can continue to deliver excellent, low latency connectivity for customers.

 

“To date, we have expanded capacity on the TGA cable to 2.4 Tbps of data usage, which is equivalent to at least 100,000 simultaneous 4K video streams. This is less than 10% of what the cable is capable of, meaning we can continue to invest in additional capacity upgrades to support Kiwi’s ever increasing appetite for digital services,” said Beder. 

 

David Robertson, Telstra International Networks Executive, added: “Telstra’s ongoing investment in the TGA cable provides subsea cable diversity and increased capacity – essential for connectivity between Australia and New Zealand – benefitting both countries. The TGA upgrade is another demonstration of how the continued collaboration between Telstra, Vodafone and Spark is ensuring resiliency and capacity for the future.”

 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletcricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

Create new topic
hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12635 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2598216 5-Nov-2020 11:37
Send private message quote this post

Very cool for network redundancy purposes. 

 

 

 

I've heard a rumor or two about a few networks jumping on to avoid going to Auckland first... be interesting to see how that changes the look of networks




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
68888 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2598232 5-Nov-2020 11:55
Send private message quote this post

You are right, it could completely change traffic around the country.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletcricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

Create new topic





News »

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS1621+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.