Hi All,

I have an issue that has bothered me for a year or so now and I have a workaround but not a solution.

I have Spark FibreMax (PPPoE VLAN 10) that is being run by a MikroTik RB2011. Approx. every 3 months the unit will get stuck in a PPPoE loop which in the logs goes "Initializing" -> "Connecting" -> "Terminating" -> "Disconnected"

The work around is to unplug the ONT from the wall for 15-30 mins then plug it back. Quite annoying.

I found an article here which looked to be someone with the same problem but nobody really had a solution just a hypophysis in why it was happing.

Hope you can help.

Cheers.