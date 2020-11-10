Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
MikroTik PPPoE loop on Fibre
mitch9894

#279812 10-Nov-2020 18:14
Hi All,

 

 

 

I have an issue that has bothered me for a year or so now and I have a workaround but not a solution.

 

 

 

I have Spark FibreMax (PPPoE VLAN 10) that is being run by a MikroTik RB2011. Approx. every 3 months the unit will get stuck in a PPPoE loop which in the logs goes "Initializing" -> "Connecting" -> "Terminating" -> "Disconnected"

 

 

 

The work around is to unplug the ONT from the wall for 15-30 mins then plug it back. Quite annoying.

 

 

 

I found an article here which looked to be someone with the same problem but nobody really had a solution just a hypophysis in why it was happing.

 

 

 

Hope you can help.

 

 

 

Cheers.

cyril7
  #2601222 10-Nov-2020 18:22
Hi put in a netwatch entry to ping say 8.8.8.8 every 1min and timeout of 2.5sec, the script below assumes your pppoe session is ref 0

/interface pppoe-client disable 0; delay 10; /interface pppoe-client enable 0; :log info "pppoe restarted"


Cyril

hio77
  #2601245 10-Nov-2020 19:06
disable detect wan.

 

 

 

you will likely find that for whatever reason it's sending a dhcp packet.. it's a nasty little quirk of mikrotiks 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

