Hi

I live on the Northern edge of Auckland outside the fibre roll out and stuck with 4Mbit ADSL.

I see the Chorus page now suggests a custom fibre install is possible "Available on request - get connected to fibre with a customised, off-network installation with Chorus. Ask your provider for details"

I asked my ISP Slingshot and they said they don't do custom installs.

I am sure other residents on the road would be keen to have fibre so the cost of the install along the road could be shared but I really need a ball park figure before finding out the level of interest. There are about 100 properties along 4km of road (many down long driveways which would be an additional cost. I think the road end is 300m from a fibre "trunk"

Has anyone here done something similar? How can I find out if it is feasible and what the cost would be?

Thanks

Ad