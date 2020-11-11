Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting Private or Community Fibre Install Started

#279821 11-Nov-2020 11:43
I live on the Northern edge of Auckland outside the fibre roll out and stuck with 4Mbit ADSL.

 

I see the Chorus page now suggests a custom fibre install is possible  "Available on request - get connected to fibre with a customised, off-network installation with Chorus. Ask your provider for details"

 

I asked my ISP Slingshot and they said they don't do custom installs.

 

I am sure other residents on the road would be keen to have fibre so the cost of the install along the road could be shared but I really need a ball park figure before finding out the level of interest. There are about 100 properties along 4km of road (many down long driveways which would be an additional cost. I think the road end is 300m from a fibre "trunk"

 

Has anyone here done something similar?  How can I find out if it is feasible and what the cost would be?

 

 

 

wellygary
  #2601656 11-Nov-2020 11:47
The answer will be lots,

 

But the new government might help out...

 

"Labour has promised an additional $60 million to boost broadband infrastructure in rural areas including the outskirts of Auckland and Wellington."

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123043929/election-2020-labour-promises-60m-fund-to-improve-broadband-blackspots

 

 

Delphinus
  #2601670 11-Nov-2020 12:03
We were estimated $20k to extend 45m further down the road from the last house that had govt funded UFB, then under the road to a single property. That was a remote office quote. When they came and had an actual look at the place this was reviewed and came back at around $10k.

 

To extend along the whole road (25 properties, 600m of road, long driveways, lifestyle blocks etc) came in at around $521,000, or $20k per property.

 

PM if you want more details.

 
 
 
 


bfginger
  #2601726 11-Nov-2020 12:34
 The cost of laying fibre to everyone would be vast. If you're outside of 4G range wouldn't it be cheaper to connect the fibre trunk to a private wireless broadband mast for the street's residents? 

CYaBro
  #2601727 11-Nov-2020 12:38
I'm getting connected to the rural fibre that runs directly past our gate at a cost of just under $14k.
There's no need for them to go under any roads, just a small trench about 3M long from where the fibre is buried to the telephone pole in our front fence line.
Then an aerial install over the front lawn, and into the roof of the house, replacing the existing copper phone line.

 

So I'd say something, like you're thinking of, would be a lot lot more!

 

 

