Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandVDSL in the wops
seretonin

46 posts

Geek


#279847 12-Nov-2020 14:15
Send private message

Could some helpful person  do a address check for me , my older brother lives out in the sticks , he has very limited cellphone reception on any of the mobile networks so no RBI , hes on ADSL currently and im not sure if its worth bumping him up to VDSL ? trouble is im not sure how far he is from the cabinet . no sure if i should tell him to get a fritzbox , i read something about new tech being trailed in the UK called "VDSL long reach" other then that , maybe i should tell him to look into space X starlink in a couple of years.

 

i can PM his address if it is at all possible to find that information out.

Create new topic
Jase2985
10044 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2602730 12-Nov-2020 14:32
Send private message quote this post

https://www.chorus.co.nz/tools-support/broadband-tools/broadband-checker

 

good place to start, and should give you a rough indication on what you can get.

 

 

Create new topic





News »

Synology unveils DVA3221 Deep Learning NVR
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:51

Fraudulent Minecraft-related apps deceive millions of Google Play users
Posted 12-Nov-2020 11:46

More than $43 million donated to over 1,000 charities by Vodafone NZ
Posted 11-Nov-2020 12:09

Customer feedback tool launches health protection screens
Posted 11-Nov-2020 10:00

Sprout offering seed capital investment opportunity to agtech and foodtech start-ups
Posted 10-Nov-2020 13:08

Xbox ANZ to livestream next-generation Xbox launch from Queenstown
Posted 6-Nov-2020 12:35

Fitbit data shows COVID-19 pandemic affected health and fitness routines
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:27

Fibre cable connecting Sydney with Hamilton opens for internet traffic
Posted 5-Nov-2020 11:09

Philips Projection launching two new PicoPix portable projectors
Posted 4-Nov-2020 08:41

Perfect storm will lead to disruptive plays in the New Zealand telco market
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:13

Google and Spark deliver no-cost digital skills training for SMEs
Posted 3-Nov-2020 18:06

Chorus confirm Hyperfibre available across New Zealand now
Posted 2-Nov-2020 13:37

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.