Could some helpful person do a address check for me , my older brother lives out in the sticks , he has very limited cellphone reception on any of the mobile networks so no RBI , hes on ADSL currently and im not sure if its worth bumping him up to VDSL ? trouble is im not sure how far he is from the cabinet . no sure if i should tell him to get a fritzbox , i read something about new tech being trailed in the UK called "VDSL long reach" other then that , maybe i should tell him to look into space X starlink in a couple of years.

i can PM his address if it is at all possible to find that information out.