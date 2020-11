I will be moving house next month and thinking about a new ISP.

I am wondering if it's just easier to move with my existing ISP, or just disconnect at this end and join a new ISP at the other end.

My existing monthly billing cycle starts a week and a half before the move.

If I disconnect for moving day, will I have to pay the existing for the entire month (Bigpipe?

Similarly if I keep my existing ISP, will they try charging me for disconnection too soon after I move?