Hi all

Just had fibre installed yesterday, and just now it has started working. With Slingshot and their NF18 modem. We came from VDSL.

Curious to know how it all works, (I havent got home myself yet) but should I see instant speed increase or does it take a few days to settle in?

Previously vdsl was 40Mbps down, wife has just done a speedtest on her phone and got 95Mbps. We switched to the 700-900Mbps unlimited plan, although I think our plan date usually rolls over on the 23rd of the month, hopefully I dont have to wait for it to roll over for the speed change?

As I say I havent got home myself yet to reboot anything or test via ethernet/pc, just want a little knowledge before I start tinkering with things....