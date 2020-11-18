Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Do new fibre installs take time to settle in? Slingshot
ryadre

18 posts

Geek


#279947 18-Nov-2020 15:25
Send private message

Hi all

 

Just had fibre installed yesterday, and just now it has started working. With Slingshot and their NF18 modem. We came from VDSL.

 

Curious to know how it all works, (I havent got home myself yet) but should I see instant speed increase or does it take a few days to settle in?

 

Previously vdsl was 40Mbps down, wife has just done a speedtest on her phone and got 95Mbps. We switched to the 700-900Mbps unlimited plan, although I think our plan date usually rolls over on the 23rd of the month, hopefully I dont have to wait for it to roll over for the speed change?

 

As I say I havent got home myself yet to reboot anything or test via ethernet/pc, just want a little knowledge before I start tinkering with things....

snnet
959 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2606239 18-Nov-2020 15:36
Send private message

Things may have changed but it used to be the case that the higher speed profile doesn't take effect immediately

Jase2985
10059 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2606240 18-Nov-2020 15:37
Send private message

shouldn't, i had full speed straight out the gate

 

and dont test on a phone. it will give you no where near your line speed and is not a good indication of how your line is preforming.

 
 
 
 


nzkc
908 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2606241 18-Nov-2020 15:38
Send private message

"wife has just done a speedtest on her phone and got 95Mbps"

 

So over Wifi?  Could easily be your Wifi is limiting.  Best to check with a direct Ethernet cable to a PC.

 

It is possible you have been incorrectly provisioned too. Or maybe Slingshot do changes inline with a billing cycle or overnight - really couldnt guess.  If you only get 100Mbps with an Ethernet cable I'd give them a ring.

ryadre

18 posts

Geek


  #2606244 18-Nov-2020 15:41
Send private message

Great thanks guys, yes I will be doing my own wired testing when I get home. Just wasnt sure what I should expect straight out of the gate today

Jase2985
10059 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2606246 18-Nov-2020 15:42
Send private message

nzkc:

 

"wife has just done a speedtest on her phone and got 95Mbps"

 

So over Wifi?  Could easily be your Wifi is limiting.  Best to check with a direct Ethernet cable to a PC.

 

It is possible you have been incorrectly provisioned too. Or maybe Slingshot do changes inline with a billing cycle or overnight - really couldnt guess.  If you only get 100Mbps with an Ethernet cable I'd give them a ring.

 

 

but if its a new connection surely it would be provisioned correctly from the start? might be different if you moved into a properly that had fiber and the previous people had 100mbps and you wanted gigabit

sbiddle
29331 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606252 18-Nov-2020 15:46
Send private message

Obviously the only way you will be able to get 700+ Mbps will be with a PC capable of that speed (remember many aren't, including newer machines if they have terrible drivers) connected via Ethernet. You won't be able to get anywhere near that speed over WiFi.

 

 

snnet
959 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2606255 18-Nov-2020 15:48
Send private message

Are the ONTs still coming with those horrible patch leads that basically limit the connection between router and ONT to 100M? Just another thing to check

 
 
 
 


nzkc
908 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2606256 18-Nov-2020 15:49
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

but if its a new connection surely it would be provisioned correctly from the start? might be different if you moved into a properly that had fiber and the previous people had 100mbps and you wanted gigabit

 

 

I can only speak to my experience (with 2degrees). In that case I went from VDSL to a 1Gbps connection. It was initially provisioned at 100Mbps and I was told this would be the case but would change once they had confirmation of installation (or something similar - afraid I forget the exact semantics). The upload jumped up...but I ended up having to call them about the download as that was stuck at 100Mbps.  I realise in this case its Slingshot. I guess the restrictions could be Chorus systems so may be similar. Hence suggested it.

ryadre

18 posts

Geek


  #2606258 18-Nov-2020 15:50
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Obviously the only way you will be able to get 700+ Mbps will be with a PC capable of that speed (remember many aren't, including newer machines if they have terrible drivers) connected via Ethernet. You won't be able to get anywhere near that speed over WiFi.

 

 

 

 

Yea for sure, we are also small town NZ if that makes a difference. If I see at least 300 I will be happy enough realistically. Main use is 2 Nvidia Shields streaming via ethernet, and maybe a kid gaming on a laptop

Jase2985
10059 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2606302 18-Nov-2020 15:53
Send private message

where you live makes ZERO difference

ryadre

18 posts

Geek


  #2606303 18-Nov-2020 15:54
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

where you live makes ZERO difference

 

 

Great, good to know!

K8Toledo
295 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2606316 18-Nov-2020 16:02
Send private message

snnet:

 

Are the ONTs still coming with those horrible patch leads that basically limit the connection between router and ONT to 100M? Just another thing to check

 

If you mean the flat white CAT5e cable - unfortunately yes.


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
69003 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606359 18-Nov-2020 16:05
Send private message

Check that your router is connected at gigabit speeds - some routers will show the link speed on their control panel/app.

 

Testing should be done over an ethernet cable. You can get good speeds on WiFi - a couple of my smartphones here get up to 600 Mbps easily. But WiFi will introduce too many variables to control. 

 

And when I had fibre installed - years ago, the gigabit-speed service was from the very start.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Sharesies | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase My technology disclosure

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2606371 18-Nov-2020 16:21
Send private message

95mbit sounds very closer to the about 96mbit you will get if you negotiate a 100mbit link.

 

as others have said, try switching the cable.

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Linux
6954 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2606372 18-Nov-2020 16:23
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Obviously the only way you will be able to get 700+ Mbps will be with a PC capable of that speed (remember many aren't, including newer machines if they have terrible drivers) connected via Ethernet. You won't be able to get anywhere near that speed over WiFi.

 

 

I get just over 800Mbp/s using Wi-Fi AC from the Fritzbox 7590

