So I'm interested in a quote for a custom fibre install for a rural west Auckland property - I fully expect it to be high.

I contacted Chorus, who said I needed to get a provider to "submit an NGA on application" to them for the quote. Alright.

So far I've tried:

- Spark: said they no longer do these requests

- Stuff Fibre: could not do it

- Slingshot: said they could only do the request if I signed up and also mentioned something about corporate accounts

I've gone back to Chorus to see if they could indicate who I could go through, but they've said they're unable to advise because they are all their customers.

Any suggestions?

I get the feeling that ISP don't want to deal with this. Chorus have been pretty fast and detailed with their responses, but unfortunately I can't seem to deal with them directly.