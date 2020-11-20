Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandAuckland ISP that will submit NGA to Chorus?
WhiteCat

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#279986 20-Nov-2020 15:27
So I'm interested in a quote for a custom fibre install for a rural west Auckland property - I fully expect it to be high.

 

I contacted Chorus, who said I needed to get a provider to "submit an NGA on application" to them for the quote. Alright.

 

So far I've tried:

 

- Spark: said they no longer do these requests

 

- Stuff Fibre: could not do it

 

- Slingshot: said they could only do the request if I signed up and also mentioned something about corporate accounts

 

 

 

I've gone back to Chorus to see if they could indicate who I could go through, but they've said they're unable to advise because they are all their customers.

 

Any suggestions?

 

I get the feeling that ISP don't want to deal with this. Chorus have been pretty fast and detailed with their responses, but unfortunately I can't seem to deal with them directly.

Linux
6968 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2607563 20-Nov-2020 15:45
Approx where is this West Auckland property and is fibre close by?

michaelmurfy
/dev/null
9660 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2607566 20-Nov-2020 15:53
Have a chat to Voyager - https://voyager.nz else 2degrees. Last I checked, they were able to do NGA on application.




Michael Murphy
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies | Electric Kiwi

 
 
 
 


WhiteCat

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2607567 20-Nov-2020 15:54
Linux:

 

Approx where is this West Auckland property and is fibre close by?

 

 

 

 

Swanson. It depends what you mean by "close" - probably 200m, and that's not by road. It's entirely possible it's not feasible.

xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10844 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2607568 20-Nov-2020 15:55
+1 for Voyager, pretty sure they'll help or at least point you in the right direction.




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter      My TradeMe Goodies

 

 

 

Linux
6968 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2607621 20-Nov-2020 16:29
WhiteCat:

 

Linux:

 

Approx where is this West Auckland property and is fibre close by?

 

 

Swanson. It depends what you mean by "close" - probably 200m, and that's not by road. It's entirely possible it's not feasible.

 

 

@WhiteCat Easy 50 to 100k

