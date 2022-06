Will very much depend on what part of Kaiteriteri you are staying. I was there a couple of years a go and there are a lot of parts in that region that have little or no 4G coverage from either Spark or Vodafone.

Best option will be to wait until you are there, see what coverage you get, then just get them to purchase there own data packs for their own phones if they really need lots of internet data.

If they have laptops, they can tether to their phones.

Use it as a teachable lesson on the real cost of living :)

Other wise there is Fishing, MTB, Day walks, and just sitting on the beach and enjoying a peaceful life. (As long as there are no farkin jet skis around)