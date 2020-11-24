Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hi Guys,

Firstly apologizes, I may mixing up some terminology here but hopefully my question still comes across clearly.


I have a single ethernet cable coming into the house that was used for internet (before the switch to fibre).
After looking inside the wall it seems to be split, going out into two different sockets.
One looks to be a standard "2 wire" phone socket (which was used for the router).
The other plug looks like a normal RJ45 and has the remaining (6?) wires going into it.

Does anyone know what the purpose of this extra RJ45 is and why it was done this way?

I am looking to replace this RJ45 wall socket with another one that goes into the next room.
Would it be safe to leave the old RJ45 (with 6 wires that is coming from outside) hanging inside the wall cavity and reuse the wall socket?

Hi you will find that out at the ETP (small white box on side of house that Chorus connected the copper via) will be a master filter. That filter recieves the inbound line from the street and splits out the voice and DSL circuit, the later will be presented on the RJ45 and the voice on the BT 2Wire connector. 

 

Cyril

cyril7:

 

Hi you will find that out at the ETP (small white box on side of house that Chorus connected the copper via) will be a master filter. That filter recieves the inbound line from the street and splits out the voice and DSL circuit, the later will be presented on the RJ45 and the voice on the BT 2Wire connector. 

 

Cyril

 



From what you wrote I would have expected the router to be plugged into RJ45 but from memory it only worked on the 2Wire connector.
Although, I may be mistaken here.

Would this be safe to leave this RJ45 dangling inside the wall, I assume any power coming down it is:
1) all going into the BT 2Wire connect anyway
2) so low voltage/amps that it won't cause any issues

It seems that it's not good for much these days as we don't have a landline and have fiber coming in and we could use the space in the wall socket.

Lastly, thanks - you've given me a few things to read up on. I do have a computer background but must admit I surprised myself on how little I knew in this area.

Hi, assuming there is not exposed electrical faceplates inside the wall (or any other partially exposed 230v wires) then yes its safe to leave inside the wall, but if it worries you just wrap the connector etc in some electrical insulation tape.

 

Cyril



Hi, it seems that VDSL splitter must have had the VDSL signal wired to that 2-wire BT outlet, who knows if anything was working on the RJ45 one because there would be no need for more than 2 of the wires if it was connected as phone. Take the RJ45 face plate off and just wrap the wires around the cable if you want to use the hole for some other outlet, but you need to watch that all the wires are physically separated from any 230V wiring that might also be floating around. Otherwise just make sure the 3 pairs of wires cant short out themselves.

 

Not sure what you mean by "replace this RJ45 wall socket with another one that goes into the next room". I guess you want an RJ45 outlet cabled directly to another RJ45 in the next room where you have an existing data network? If the network hub is somewhere else you should look at whether its possible to cable all the way to the hub instead of just to the next room. The socket usually refers to the RJ45 jack, ie opposite of a male plug.




