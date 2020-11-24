Hi, it seems that VDSL splitter must have had the VDSL signal wired to that 2-wire BT outlet, who knows if anything was working on the RJ45 one because there would be no need for more than 2 of the wires if it was connected as phone. Take the RJ45 face plate off and just wrap the wires around the cable if you want to use the hole for some other outlet, but you need to watch that all the wires are physically separated from any 230V wiring that might also be floating around. Otherwise just make sure the 3 pairs of wires cant short out themselves.

Not sure what you mean by "replace this RJ45 wall socket with another one that goes into the next room". I guess you want an RJ45 outlet cabled directly to another RJ45 in the next room where you have an existing data network? If the network hub is somewhere else you should look at whether its possible to cable all the way to the hub instead of just to the next room. The socket usually refers to the RJ45 jack, ie opposite of a male plug.