Hi Guys,
Firstly apologizes, I may mixing up some terminology here but hopefully my question still comes across clearly.
I have a single ethernet cable coming into the house that was used for internet (before the switch to fibre).
After looking inside the wall it seems to be split, going out into two different sockets.
One looks to be a standard "2 wire" phone socket (which was used for the router).
The other plug looks like a normal RJ45 and has the remaining (6?) wires going into it.
Does anyone know what the purpose of this extra RJ45 is and why it was done this way?
I am looking to replace this RJ45 wall socket with another one that goes into the next room.
Would it be safe to leave the old RJ45 (with 6 wires that is coming from outside) hanging inside the wall cavity and reuse the wall socket?