Spark 4g Wireless Broadband not as fast as it used to be
ryadre

33 posts

Geek


#280053 24-Nov-2020 14:14
So the last year or 2 we have had Sparks 4g wireless at work here, and it always seemed to have speeds of between 30 to 40 odd Mbps. Lately it seems quite slow, and on a good day I get up to 25 to 30, but often its like 10 to 20Mbps.

 

Have reset the Huawei B315 modem etc, and tried different locations in the office (the building is a tin shed, so I have it sat by a glass door to outside)

 

Its just feeding one laptop for day to day office work, so didnt really want the hassle of trenching across the drive for fibre.

 

Should I look at adding antennas to the modem? I have some ones I could take off an old adsl modem, or are they different again? Or do I try some sort of bigger/outdoor antenna?

Linux
8969 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2609828 24-Nov-2020 14:45
You really want the later model modem that supports carrier aggregation, As more users connect to the 4G network things will slow down if Spark do not add capacity to the serving cell

 

I would be trenching across the driveway for fibre if I was you

ryadre

33 posts

Geek


  #2609833 24-Nov-2020 14:52
Thanks, yea I know what you are saying, its just for the minimal use the internet get here has made me think twice about it

coffeebaron
5921 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2609948 24-Nov-2020 19:05
Yep first choice would be fibre. Otherwise an external 4G MIMO antenna kit.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



quickymart
8650 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2609954 24-Nov-2020 19:12
Fibre > 4G. No slowing down either.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2610028 24-Nov-2020 21:10
i would have a chat with their faults team, spark had a project to replace a ton when i left.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

